PM Lee: Queen Elizabeth left significant mark on S'pore & our close relations with UK

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has dedicated a Facebook post to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Sep. 8 (UK time).

"The very heart and soul of the United Kingdom"

In his post, PM Lee said that he is "deeply saddened" by the Queen's passing, adding that she was the "very heart and soul of the United Kingdom".

He wrote:

"Her Majesty’s reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of the United Kingdom. Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader."

PM Lee also said that the Queen left a "significant mark on Singapore's history and our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom".

He added:

"Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore. On behalf of the Singapore Government, I extend my sincerest condolences to King Charles III and all members of The Royal Family, PM Liz Truss, and the British people."

https://mothership.sg/2022/09/queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-at-96/

Top images via PM Lee/FB & The British Monarchy/FB.