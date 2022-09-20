Back

Pigeon in S'pore escapes with life & limbs as monitor lizard takes bite at it in canal

The pigeon: Yeet.

Belmont Lay | September 20, 2022, 05:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pigeon chilling at the edge of the water in a canal in Singapore had to yeet itself out of there after a monitor lizard crept up behind it and took a wild bite.

And missed.

A video of the Sir David Attenborough wildlife moment was taken by Steven Sim Kok Leong and put up in the Singapore wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

The pigeon, while looking as if it is the bottom-dweller it is, was situationally aware enough at that time to feel the presence of a large reptile sneaking up behind it.

The bird cocked its head to the side and its googly eyes spotted the incoming predator.

In an instant, it took a few steps to its right before flying off.

The monitor lizard stood no chance and barely came close to inflicting any damage.

The reptile then slid backwards into the water to make its way to another meal.

Off-camera, the person filming could be heard snickering.

Monitor lizards are known to consume carrion, as well as hunt live animals.

Top photos via

S'pore PR who went missing in Johor forest detained & investigated by M'sian authorities

The hiker has been identified as a Chinese national with permanent residency in Singapore.

September 20, 2022, 05:23 PM

Applicant asked for last-minute internship & then wanted virtual meeting, explains S'pore boss who rescinded offer

Employer's prerogative.

September 20, 2022, 04:59 PM

S'porean woman with schizophrenia acquitted of stabbing 8-year-old daughter to death

The court heard that she was instructed by voices in her head to kill her daughter.

September 20, 2022, 04:29 PM

Fellow jaywalkers ignore elderly man hit by car in Sengkang while crossing road when 'red man' showing

Terrible.

September 20, 2022, 04:21 PM

Woman in M'sia arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill husband for insurance money

Following the alleged murder, the woman claimed to the police that she had been robbed.

September 20, 2022, 03:50 PM

Free Barbie-themed exhibition with over 600 dolls at ION Orchard

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

September 20, 2022, 03:26 PM

S'pore restaurant imposes S$10 surcharge if child makes noise & disturbs other guests

Diners who prefer an environment with fewer or no children can opt for this establishment in Outram.

September 20, 2022, 02:35 PM

China 'deplores' Biden's remarks saying US will defend Taiwan in case of 'unprecedented attack'

Rinse and repeat.

September 20, 2022, 01:37 PM

M'sian family of 4 perish in chain collision along North-South expressway

The family was travelling to Johor when the accident occurred.

September 20, 2022, 01:01 PM

33-year-old Xian Ji Tiong Bahru Porridge will shift & reopen at new Bukit Merah location in Oct. 2022

Its last day at Tiong Bahru was Sep. 19.

September 20, 2022, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.