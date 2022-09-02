Woman's 6kg pet cat swallowed by python in Tanah Merah condominium

A woman in Singapore has lost her beloved pet cat, Benji, to a reticulated python.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident took place at the owner's condominium in Tanah Merah.

Python with huge belly caught

Angel Low, 28, posted an open letter to Mandai Wildlife Reserve about the incident and how she learned of her pet's carcass being disposed of after reaching the Singapore zoo.

The teacher wrote that a python had appeared in her residence was Aug. 29, but was caught by Acres shortly after.

Through a video filmed by other residents, Low saw that the reptile was sporting a "huge" belly when it was being taken away to be handed over to the zoo.

The same night, Benji failed to return home.

Fearing for the worst, Low reached out to the animal welfare organisation.

The following day, she learned that the snake had vomited up Benji's carcass while on the way to the zoo. Low was then told that the cat's body had been picked up by a biohazard company at the zoo and disposed of.

The cat owner said, "My heart sank. I could not believe that I would never see my beloved pet again, I would never be able to give him a proper cremation and final farewell. It all happened so quickly. I did not know how to react or feel."

She also questioned if it was "so difficult" to keep the body for a little while longer, to see if anyone would claim it, especially when the carcass had a collar and a bell on it.

"I know I’m not in any position to comment on the work system and regulations but a little compassion and kindness in distressing times like this, can go a long way. It may be a hassle to hold the carcass for a moment longer but it would have meant the world to us."

Unfortunate incident, not blaming anyone

Low added that she was not looking to blame anyone, as she understood that it was an "unfortunate incident" no one expected.

She went on to describe Benji, calling him the "sweetest" pet who was "loving and affectionate".

The tabby was allowed to roam the condominium compound and would return home on its own, ST reported.

Low's family has two other cats and a dog, on whom they are now keeping a closer eye.

"Losing a loved one is devastating enough. Not being able to see them for one last time is just cruel. I can only hope no one else has to experience this."

Mandai Wildlife Group reviewing processes

Low updated her post on Sep. 1, saying that the NParks, Mandai and Acres have reached out to her and apologised.

The authorities added that they are reviewing their policies, according to Low.

Low also thanked members of the public for sharing the post, as well as for their "words of comfort".

However, she took down the Facebook post shortly after.

In response to queries from Mothership, Acres and Mandai Wildlife Group confirmed that they have reached out to Low directly after reading her post.

The statement explained that Mandai Wildlife Group’s animal hospital which is the central processing point for all rescued pythons in Singapore.

At the hospital, the regurgitated cat had been scanned for a microchip in an effort to trace its origin, but no microchip was detected.

Acres then made a call to the security officer to provide an update, and was informed that no reports of a missing cat had been made at that point

"After a discussion between the two organisations, the body was carefully disposed of, in accordance with the zoo’s standard protocols for biosecurity," the authorities said.

Acres said it received a call from the cat's owner the next morning, requesting for the body. However, it had been cleared out by then.

"The veterinary department at Mandai Wildlife Group is taking steps to review its processes for temporarily retaining deceased domestic species presented at the hospital," the statement added.

What to do if you meet a reticulated python

Reticulated pythons can grow up to 10m in length, and consume mammals ranging from the size of mice to even deer and pigs.

According to NParks, snakes are "generally shy creatures" that will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

Should you see one in public, keep a safe distance and back away slowly, giving the reptile space to retreat.

If you spot one at home, keep pets and family members away from the snake. If the snake is in a room, keep all doors and windows that lead outside open, so that it can exit.

You can also call NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if you see a snake persisting in a public area or on your property.

Kalaivanan Balakrishnan, Co-CEO of Acres, acknowledged that although what happened to Benji was not a common occurrence, Singaporeans are living in "increasingly integrated" environments that may result in more wildlife encounters.

"It is advised to keep a close eye on pets when outdoors and use a leash if possible or keep pets safely indoors for the well-being of both the pets and other wildlife such as snakes," he said.

Top image via Angel Low's Facebook page