Large group of people seen fighting outside Peace Centre, 35-year-old man arrested

A large brawl broke out outside Peace Centre on Wednesday (Sep. 14).

A 31-second video of the incident circulated online, showing a group of people tussling near the entrance of Peace Centre.

The group appeared to consist mostly of men dressed in black.

A few of the men can be seen punching, shoving and pulling one another.

Among the group of around 15 people, there were also some who tried to intervene.

Shouts were also heard amid the commotion.

It is unclear what caused the altercation.

35-year-old man arrested

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to a fight along Sophia Road at around 3:35am on Sep. 14.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for using abusive language against a public servant.

A 30-year-old man sustained minor injuries, but refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

