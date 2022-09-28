Back

Park Hotel Alexandra permanently closed, 'Momentus Hotel Alexandra' expected to replace it in Q1 2023

Another one bites the dust.

Lean Jinghui | September 28, 2022, 06:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Park Hotel Alexandra has closed permanently.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 1, the hotel announced its shuttering and thanked its guests for the "wonderful memories" over the years.

Park Hotel Alexandra was previously managed by the Park Hotel Group, which also operates the Grand Park City Hall hotel in Singapore.

It is located at 323 Alexandra Road, and has been in operation since 2015.

Amenities nearby include IKEA Alexandra, shopping centres Anchorpoint and Alexandra Central Mall, and ABC Brickworks.

Momentus Hotel Alexandra

According to a Jul. 27 news release by Chip Eng Seng Corporation Pte Ltd, the hotel at 323 Alexandra Road will undergo refurbishment.

It will be rebranded and renamed as Momentus Hotel Alexandra.

Chip Eng Seng Corporation Pte Ltd is a construction and property group that owns Momentus Hospitality Ptd Ltd, the new operator appointed to manage the rebranded hotel.

Momentus Hotel Alexandra is expected to reopen for business under the new brand in the first quarter of 2023.

The refurbished hotel will have 443 keys and a new look for its rooms, lobby, as well as food and beverage offerings, reported The Edge Singapore.

Mothership has also reached out to Park Hotel Alexandra and Chip Eng Seng Corporation Pte Ltd for more details.

Top images via Park Hotel Alexandra/ Facebook.

S'pore F1 race nights: Jalan Besar hotel room rates surge, Hotel 81 S$288, ST Signature S$568

F1 is healing.

September 28, 2022, 06:22 PM

Workers' Party offers S'poreans chance to come up with Parliament policy in new competition

The winner will get $500 cash, while the two runners-up will win $300 and $100 respectively.

September 28, 2022, 06:09 PM

Try Guy's Ned Fulmer admits to 'consensual workplace relationship' with co-worker, apologises to wife

He is also out of the Try Guys.

September 28, 2022, 06:03 PM

Bad breath, poor hygiene & more: S’poreans dish about their colleagues’ unacceptable traits

Send this to the office chat and don’t say anything.

September 28, 2022, 05:56 PM

Shanmugam refutes suggestion that repeal of S377A is a political compromise

The minister also spoke at length about why such a matter is being decided in Parliament instead of the courts.

September 28, 2022, 05:46 PM

Photos of man who allegedly made bomb threat on SIA flight & fighter plane escort circulate online

The suspect is a 37-year-old man.

September 28, 2022, 05:37 PM

Hong Huifang nets Best Actress nomination at Golden Horse Awards for role in Korea-S'pore film 'Ajoomma'

Yayyy.

September 28, 2022, 05:32 PM

Blocked by S'pore's courts: Here are the illegal streaming sites you can't visit anymore

The sites, along with associated domains have been blocked by a "dynamic" injunction.

September 28, 2022, 05:27 PM

M’sian hawker sad after public says his RM5 (S$1.56) nasi lemak too expensive

The hawker said he is just trying to make ends meet.

September 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

Letters of warning for Amanda Lim, Joseph Schooling & Teong Tzen Wei over drug use: SportSG

SportSG added that they had taken into account of a range of factors including the findings by CNB before deciding on this course of action.

September 28, 2022, 04:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.