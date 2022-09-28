Park Hotel Alexandra permanently closed, 'Momentus Hotel Alexandra' expected to replace it in Q1 2023

Park Hotel Alexandra has closed permanently.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 1, the hotel announced its shuttering and thanked its guests for the "wonderful memories" over the years.

Park Hotel Alexandra was previously managed by the Park Hotel Group, which also operates the Grand Park City Hall hotel in Singapore.

It is located at 323 Alexandra Road, and has been in operation since 2015.

Amenities nearby include IKEA Alexandra, shopping centres Anchorpoint and Alexandra Central Mall, and ABC Brickworks.

Momentus Hotel Alexandra

According to a Jul. 27 news release by Chip Eng Seng Corporation Pte Ltd, the hotel at 323 Alexandra Road will undergo refurbishment.

It will be rebranded and renamed as Momentus Hotel Alexandra.

Chip Eng Seng Corporation Pte Ltd is a construction and property group that owns Momentus Hospitality Ptd Ltd, the new operator appointed to manage the rebranded hotel.

Momentus Hotel Alexandra is expected to reopen for business under the new brand in the first quarter of 2023.

The refurbished hotel will have 443 keys and a new look for its rooms, lobby, as well as food and beverage offerings, reported The Edge Singapore.

Mothership has also reached out to Park Hotel Alexandra and Chip Eng Seng Corporation Pte Ltd for more details.

