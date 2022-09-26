Star of Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Eun-bin, is coming to S'pore

The star of popular Korean drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", Park Eun-bin, 30, is coming to Singapore.

For the uninitiated, the series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" follows the story of Woo Young-woo, a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum, and is played by Park.

The hit legal drama was ranked one of Netflix's top non-English TV shows for seven weeks, and even edged out Neil Gaiman’s "The Sandman" on Netflix's Top 10 during the fourth week of August 2022.

First ever Asia tour

In a post to Instagram, Park’s agency, Namoo Actors, shared that Park will be embarking on her very first Asian fan meeting tour next month, beginning from Oct. 23, in Manila, the Philippines.

After Manila, the "Eun-bin Note: Binkan" tour in Asia will go on to Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo in November.

The show in Manila is set to take place at the SM Skydome, while the show in Tokyo will take place at the Fuchu-no-Mori Theater, according to South Korean media.

The exact details for ticketing in Singapore and Bangkok have not been released.

According to The Korea Times, Park's earlier fan meet in South Korea had seen tickets sold out immediately after reservations opened.

The agency live-streamed the event for fans who missed out on tickets.

Namoo Actors shared in a statement that the fan meet was for overseas fans who had sent Park "support and love", and that they were "preparing a lot" for the event.

