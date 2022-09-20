Back

New York man pleads guilty to murdering his mother for US$11 million, allegedly got rid of body with 2 girlfriends

According to prosecutors, Jared Eng texted messages like "It's done" and "I'm free".

Ilyda Chua | September 20, 2022, 05:45 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man in New York City (NYC) has admitted to murdering his mother and disposing of the body allegedly with the help of his two girlfriends.

According to the New York Post, his goal was to speed up his inheritance of her supposed US$11 million (S$15.5 million) fortune.

Bloody gloves, bloodstains found

Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to brutally beating and slashing his mother’s throat during a fight in their shared apartment in January 2019.

After committing the act, Eng — allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez — cleaned the apartment and drove the body to the family’s weekend home using the victim's own car.

There they were joined by another of Eng's girlfriends, Caitlyn O'Rourke, who allegedly helped to stuff Eng's mother's corpse into a garbage bag.

Eng and his girlfriend Caitlyn O Rourke Eng and one of his girlfriends, Caitlyn O'Rourke. Image from Jared Eng's Instagram account

The then-college student also changed the passwords of her bank accounts, searched for inheritance lawyers, and Googled ways of disposing a body, reported the New York Post.

But police found the remains of the 65-year-old Paula Chin outside the property just one day after she was reported missing by her elder son Brandon Eng.

Bloody rubber gloves and bloodstains were also discovered in both the apartment and the weekend home, the New York Post noted.

Chilling text messages

The very next day, Eng was arrested and charged with concealing the body, said the New York Times.

He initially denied the charges. When speaking to reporters after questioning, he said: “I loved her. She gave me everything.”

But on Sep. 16, more than three years after the arrest, he finally admitted to the act.

Text messages to his girlfriends also alluded to the chilling nature of the murder, said prosecutors.

“It’s done,” he wrote. “I’m free.”

According to one of his girlfriends, Eng further admitted to her that his mother had taken "a while to die".

“A brutal and shocking murder”

For second-degree murder, Eng faces a minimum of 18 years to life in prison.

His girlfriends have been charged with lesser crimes. Their cases are still pending, said the New York Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called the killing of Chin “a brutal and shocking murder”.

“My thoughts are with those who continue to mourn Ms Chin's loss,” he said.

Top image via Jared Eng's Instagram.

AirAsia passengers trapped on plane 'for 30 minutes' after landing at Changi Airport

Oh no.

September 20, 2022, 05:58 PM

Pigeon in S'pore escapes with life & limbs as monitor lizard takes bite at it in canal

The pigeon: Yeet.

September 20, 2022, 05:31 PM

S'pore PR who went missing in Johor forest detained & investigated by M'sian authorities

The hiker has been identified as a Chinese national with permanent residency in Singapore.

September 20, 2022, 05:23 PM

Applicant asked for last-minute internship & then wanted virtual meeting, explains S'pore boss who rescinded offer

Employer's prerogative.

September 20, 2022, 04:59 PM

S'porean woman with schizophrenia acquitted of stabbing 8-year-old daughter to death

The court heard that she was instructed by voices in her head to kill her daughter.

September 20, 2022, 04:29 PM

Fellow jaywalkers ignore elderly man hit by car in Sengkang while crossing road when 'red man' showing

Terrible.

September 20, 2022, 04:21 PM

Woman in M'sia arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill husband for insurance money

Following the alleged murder, the woman claimed to the police that she had been robbed.

September 20, 2022, 03:50 PM

Free Barbie-themed exhibition with over 600 dolls at ION Orchard

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

September 20, 2022, 03:26 PM

S'pore restaurant imposes S$10 surcharge if child makes noise & disturbs other guests

Diners who prefer an environment with fewer or no children can opt for this establishment in Outram.

September 20, 2022, 02:35 PM

China 'deplores' Biden's remarks saying US will defend Taiwan in case of 'unprecedented attack'

Rinse and repeat.

September 20, 2022, 01:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.