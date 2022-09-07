Police to take no further action against NUS student who held anti-death penalty sign at graduation ceremony

No further action will be taken by the police against a National University of Singapore graduate who held up an anti-death penalty sign at his commencement ceremony on July 7.

On Twitter, Luke Levy wrote on Sep. 6 that he had received an advisory from the police informing him of the outcome of their investigations.

Sharing a picture of the advisory, Levy noted that police — while deciding in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers not to pursue the matter — had warned him "to refrain from such conduct in the future".

A police report was initially made against Levy in July 2022 after he had displayed an anti-death penalty message as he posed for a photo when receiving his degree scroll on stage.

Printed on a white piece of paper, the message read: "Abolish the death penalty. No to state murder. End poverty, not life. Blood on your hands."

"No regrets"

In tweets after his latest correspondence with the police, Levy wrote that the anxious wait while police investigated the matter was "kinda brutal".

"But I knew that this got people talking about the death penalty," he added.

"No regrets with what I did. Never."

Despite the trouble that he had gone through since the incident in July, Levy said that he planned to continue "fighting against the death penalty".

Following Levy's actions on stage, NUS responded and said: "All graduates and guests are expected to conduct themselves appropriately during the occasion. It is not a forum for advocacy."

