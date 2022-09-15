Back

Governor of Penang strips Najib of title after similar move by Selangor

No longer Dato' Seri Utama in Penang.

Sulaiman Daud | September 15, 2022, 01:54 PM

The hits keep coming for former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, now a convicted felon residing in jail.

The Governor of Penang, who is Penang's head of state, has revoked the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri award bestowed upon Najib in 2009.

The award carries with it the title of Dato' Seri Utama, reported The Star.

Penang's deputy state secretary stated that the decision was taken following the Aug. 23 decision by the Federal Court to uphold Najib's conviction and sentencing in the SRC International case.

Najib is currently serving a 12 year sentence for three counts of criminal breach of trust, three money laundering charges and one count of abuse of power and is on trial for other charges.

He was recently stripped of his Selangor titles by the Sultan of Selangor.

Top image from Najib Razak's Facebook page.

