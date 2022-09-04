Najib hospitalised for medical check-up after almost 2 weeks in jail

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Sep. 4), Astro Awani reported.

Officials close to Najib told Astro Awani that he is in "stable condition" and undergoing the "necessary medical treatments".

It's unclear why he was hospitalised but his aide revealed that Najib was experiencing "some pain", Free Malaysia Today reported.

It added that it is unclear if Najib will stay at the hospital or return to Kajang Prison, where he is serving his 12-year sentence.

Malay news portal Media Variasi reported that the Kajang Prison does not have the medical facilities to support Najib's medical needs, according to Malay Mail.

Media Variasi also reported that the 69-year-old was hospitalised for intestinal bleeding.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined a total of RM210 million (S$65.33 million) for his role in the 1MBD scandal.

While Najib appealed his sentence, the challenges were dismissed by the apex court of Malaysia.

He began serving his sentence on Aug. 23, 2022.

His wife, Rosmah Mansor, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM970 million (S$305 million) on Sep. 1 for bribery charges.

