Museum of Ice Cream offering 1-for-1 tickets & 3,000 free scoops on Sep. 17, 2022

[UPDATE as of Wednesday, Sep. 14 at 5:52pm: The Museum of Ice Cream shared that their 1-for-1 tickets are sold out due to overwhelming demand.]

The Museum of Ice Cream will be organising a special all-day event this Saturday (Sep. 17) for its first birthday.

1-for-1 tickets

Those keen on visiting the museum will be able to enjoy a 1-for-1 ticket promotion if they make an advance purchase.

The 1-for-1 deal means tickets will cost just S$23 per pax, as they are currently going for S$46.

This saves some money, as a regular admission ticket for daytime slots on weekends is priced at S$46 (including ticketing fee).

Just take note that the tickets will be valid on Sep. 17 only, and the deal will be limited to the first 1,000 tickets sold.

3,000 free scoops of ice cream

From 10am to 5pm on Sep. 17, Museum of Ice Cream will also be giving away 3,000 free scoops of ice cream at their alfresco cafe and bar.

For the uninitiated, the alfresco cafe is located outside of the museum, which means that it's also accessible to the general public.

Redemption of the free ice cream will be limited to one per guest.

Food truck and dance party

If you're craving something savoury, a food truck – named "The Travelling Cow" – will also be serving up party staples on the day.

Food options include burgers and hotdogs, as well as snacks such as fries, nuggets, and fried Oreos.

For the party people, you can even take part in the Museum of Ice Cream's EMONIGHTSG dance party in the evening, from 6pm to 10pm.

Admission to EMONIGHTSG is ticketed as well, and priced at S$15 nett. It also comes with one free alcoholic beverage.

According to the Museum of Ice Cream, table bookings for parties of 10 will be given "guaranteed priority entry", but bookings must be made in advance online.

Event details

Location: 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 10am – 10pm

1-for-1 daytime admission tickets on Sep. 17: S$46 for two pax

Regular price for daytime admission tickets on weekends: S$46 per pax (including ticketing fee)

Top images via Museum of Ice Cream