M'sian man, 56, gets 428 years' jail & 240 strokes of cane for raping daughters & threatening wife

A man in Malaysia has been sentenced to 428 years of jail and 240 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing his two daughters – now aged 15 and 19, and threatening to kill his wife.

According to The Star, Sessions Court judge Nariman Badruddin made the ruling on Sep. 20, after the accused, 56, pleaded guilty to 28 counts of committing rape, unnatural sexual acts and sexual assault against his daughters since 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation against his 47-year-old wife.

Caught raping younger daughter at home

The heinous acts were uncovered only recently on Sep. 5, when one of the man's two wives allegedly caught her husband raping their 15-year-old daughter at their home in Malaysia, reported news organisation Astro Awani.

The second wife later lodged a police report after it was found that the man had abused both daughters since they turned 12, according to The Star.

The eldest daughter, 19, was sexually abused between Sep. 24, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018, while the younger daughter later fell victim between May 4, 2019 and Sep. 5, 2022.

The accused, who works as a supervisor at an investment company in Malaysia, is believed to have made his two biological daughters his "sex slaves" after they turned 12, by raping them in every room of the house.

The accused also forced the victims to have sex with him several times, and inserted an object into the younger daughter's genitals more than once, reported Astro Awani.

45 years' in jail

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari requested that an appropriate punishment be imposed on the accused, and shared that the two victims had been traumatised by the rape and sexual abuse to "the point of being afraid to approach other men".

He added that the man was an "animal" who had damaged his family's institution when he should have protected his daughters' as their father, reported Astro Awani.

In defence, the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, repeated several times that he has confessed to his actions, and apologised to his wife and children.

He also requested a lighter sentence considering his "poor health condition", which includes a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The man was slapped with 21 rape charges under Section 376(3) of Malaysia's Penal Code, of which 13 charges involved the 19-year-old victim, while the other eight involved the 15-year-old victim, Astro Awani reported.

He was also charged with sexual assault, one count of committing unnatural sex acts against his younger daughter, and five counts under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for inserting objects into the genitals of the 15-year-old.

According to The Star, the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, which means that the accused will serve a total of 45 years in jail and receive 24 strokes of the cane, the maximum in Malaysia.

In a separate proceeding for criminal intimidation against his wife and daughters, the accused was also charged with a two-year jail sentence, reported The Rakyat Post.

Top screenshot via Harian Metro YouTube