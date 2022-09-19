Causeway closed to motorcycles from Sep. 20, 11pm to Sep. 21, 4am, use Tuas Second Link to enter M'sia

Motorcyclists will not be able to enter Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint from Sep. 20, 11pm onwards, until Sep. 21, 4am.

According to a Facebook post by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), motorcyclists departing from Singapore are advised to use the Tuas Checkpoint instead.

Due to signage replacement works

Signage replacement works will be carried out at all arrival motorcycle zones at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ Complex from Sep. 20, at 11:59pm, to Sep. 21, at 4am.

ICA shared that it will not be conducting departure immigration clearance for motorcycles at the Woodlands Checkpoint as a result.

Motorists can continue to check out ICA's Facebook page for more details.

Traffic flow

According to ICA, traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints is gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 volumes.

Over the weekend leading up to the September school holidays, heavy traffic was observed at both land checkpoints, leading to long queues as some drivers waited up to seven hours to cross the Singapore-Johor Bahru border.

More than 313,000 people were recorded to have passed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints each day over the weekend of Aug 26 to 28, said ICA.

Top images via Anberasan Thangarajoo Facebook