New BTO neighbours have 'mookata night' & potluck along common corridor

In Singapore's densely-populated apartment blocks, neighbours can greatly influence how much you enjoy your new home, both negatively and positively.

A group of new Build-To-Order (BTO) flat owners appears to be having an outstandingly positive experience, according to TikTok videos of a recent gathering they held in the common corridor.

"Mookata night"

TikTok user @yeayeapapayea posted on Sep. 10 about a mookata night involving neighbours in their common corridor.

A portable stove had been set up on a folding table, and a man was grilling chicken wings on a mookata grill plate.

Neighbours gathered and ate in the corridor, seated on assorted furniture.

Variety of dishes

There was a variety of other dishes laid out on another table, including pasta, salad, and prawns.

There even appeared to be a dessert table:

"Underrated BTO perk," the TikTok user said in the caption, pointing out that those who gathered comprised "a cluster of fun young families".

Most of the reactions to the TikTok videos were positive, and they praised the neighbours' community spirit.

Others raised concerns, including the possibility that neighbours on other floors might be bothered.

Screenshot via @yeayeapapayea on TikTok