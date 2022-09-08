29 women, aged 29-33, arrested after police raid along Middle Road

A total of 31 people were arrested after two public entertainment outlets along Middle Road were found to have allegedly provided hostessing services during an enforcement operation on Saturday, Sep. 3.

A total of 29 women, aged between 29 and 33, were suspected of providing hostessing services, and they were arrested for working without a valid work permit.

Two men, 31 and 35, were arrested for offences related to the employment of foreign manpower.

The two outlets were found to have contravened the Public Entertainment Act 1958, the police said in a news release on Sep. 6.

A photo taken of the women led to police vehicles appeared to have been taken beside ICB Enterprise House.

Anyone who provides or assists in providing any public entertainment in contravention of the Act can be fined up to S$10,000.

Those found employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of being in employment without a valid work pass carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps