Back

29 women, aged 29-33, arrested after police raid along Middle Road

Two men aged 31 and 35 were also arrested.

Belmont Lay | September 08, 2022, 12:43 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of 31 people were arrested after two public entertainment outlets along Middle Road were found to have allegedly provided hostessing services during an enforcement operation on Saturday, Sep. 3.

A total of 29 women, aged between 29 and 33, were suspected of providing hostessing services, and they were arrested for working without a valid work permit.

Two men, 31 and 35, were arrested for offences related to the employment of foreign manpower.

The two outlets were found to have contravened the Public Entertainment Act 1958, the police said in a news release on Sep. 6.

A photo taken of the women led to police vehicles appeared to have been taken beside ICB Enterprise House.

Anyone who provides or assists in providing any public entertainment in contravention of the Act can be fined up to S$10,000.

Those found employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of being in employment without a valid work pass carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps

foodpanda retrenches 60 employees in S'pore

It just launched its regional headquarters here in July 2022.

September 08, 2022, 11:55 AM

S'porean, 42, puts up 'violent struggle' during arrest, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

CNB said that the 659g of "Ice" and 5.093kg of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week.

September 08, 2022, 11:40 AM

Get free BTS merch by taking a Gojek ride to specific S'pore malls

Don’t forget to apply the promo code for S$3 off your Gojek ride.

September 08, 2022, 11:29 AM

Indian mum, 25, fights tiger with bare hands to save 15-month-old toddler

Tiger.

September 08, 2022, 11:24 AM

Ex-PAP MP edits FB post after expressing 'disappointment' with marijuana products for sale in Bangkok

Ang said that the content of his earlier post may have taken the attention away from his concern.

September 08, 2022, 10:20 AM

Najib not given a house on prison grounds: M'sia Prisons Department

No preferential treatment for Najib.

September 08, 2022, 10:15 AM

Japanese man, 38, earns S$98 per session to do nothing with a stranger

Everyone needs someone to do nothing with.

September 08, 2022, 03:37 AM

Wealthy Chinese moving to S'pore as Mandarin is spoken here & Covid-19 measures are more relaxed

A comfortable location.

September 08, 2022, 12:36 AM

Mooncake salesman, 18, offers to carry woman's purchase to car, woman turned out to be Huang Biren

The actress believed that he did not recognise her at first.

September 07, 2022, 10:38 PM

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos Jr meets thousands of adoring fans at S'pore's NUS

This is Marcos Jr's first overseas visit since become president, with the first leg being a visit to Indonesia.

September 07, 2022, 10:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.