Merlion outside Fullerton Hotel will light up every night from Sep. 15 to 28

Merlion drinks also available.

Tan Min-Wei | September 17, 2022, 03:14 PM

The Singapore Tourism Board is celebrating the Merlion's 50th birthday by giving it light-based decorations.

Birthday Glow Up

Famous for its water spout, it has become a celebrated tourist attraction and icon of Singapore's tourism industry.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Singapore Tourism Board is lighting up the statue from Sept. 15 to Sept. 28.

However, it will also be lit up over the Singapore F1 Grand Prix Weekend, from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1.

STB is also holding numerous events for the anniversary, such as Merlion inspired drinks at the Marina Bay Sands, a Merlion inspired light up of the Fullerton Hotel, as well as exclusive merchandise like tote bags and stamps.

The Merlion was created as corporate logo for the then Singapore Tourist Promotion Board in 1964. The current 70-ton Merlion statue was unveiled on Sep. 15 1972, by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the mouth of the Singapore River but was moved to its current location at Merlion park in 1997.

Top image via Singapore Tourism Board

 

 

