6 men, aged 16 to 21, arrested for rioting sparked by 'staring incident' along Bayfront Ave

The police arrested six men aged between 16 and 21 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

The police were alerted to a case of an alleged fight between a 20-year-old man and a group of six unknown men along Bayfront Avenue at around 6am on Sep. 24.

The 20-year-old man suffered minor injuries on his hands and face. He had sought treatment in a hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the altercation arose after an alleged staring incident which took place earlier, said the police in the press release.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the group of six men, and arrested all of them within two hours through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs.

The six men will be charged in court on Sep. 25 for the offence of rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of rioting carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

