Back

McDonald's S'pore releasing Pikachu carrier on Sep. 8, 2022

Even more Pokemon items at McDonald's.

Nigel Chua | September 03, 2022, 11:19 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There are some things Singaporeans can't seem to get enough of, with McDonald's and Pokemon being two examples.

Case in point: the upcoming Pikachu carrier, which brings together both those things.

Although it's not yet launched, McDonald's has started displaying standees advertising the product:

McDonald's at White Sands. Photo by Adelene Wee.

According to the standees, the product will be available from Sep. 8.

While there's little indication of what the item will look like — aside from bearing the electric Pokemon's likeness — its name gives away quite a bit.

In 2019, McDonald's released Hello Kitty carriers priced at S$7.90.

Before that, McDonald's had My Melody holders with similar shape and function, priced similarly at S$6.90.

One thing's for sure though — at least some units of the limited edition item will be marked up for (re)sale on online platforms:

Which could trigger humorous retaliation:

And that's something even non-Pokemon fans will be able to enjoy.

Related stories

Top photo by Adelene Wee

Shipping container hotel launches at Gardens by the Bay, prices around S$450 - S$600/night

Fancy has a price.

September 03, 2022, 10:02 PM

Woman in China finds phone, argues with owner after demanding S$120, gets S$0 after police intervene

To give (a reward) or not to give? That is the question.

September 03, 2022, 09:55 PM

'We're deeply grateful': Couple saves more than S$6,000 after Teo Heng boss offers to cover their wedding expenses

Congrats to the happy couple.

September 03, 2022, 08:49 PM

Comment: Here's how the 377A repeal may actually help win over conservative voters

Marriage equality may be a campaign issue in the near future.

September 03, 2022, 07:48 PM

NOC's Food King 'officially' shuts down, all 200+ videos unavailable on YouTube

Could it be a publicity stunt?

September 03, 2022, 06:04 PM

AVS launches public online survey on cat welfare, including possibility of allowing cats in HDBs

The public will be consulted on several strategies to improve cat welfare and management.

September 03, 2022, 05:04 PM

Drivers wait up to 7 hours to cross S'pore-JB border on Sep. 2 as school holidays begin

Jialat.

September 03, 2022, 04:44 PM

Mark Lee broke down in the toilet when his daughter was battling rare kidney condition

This is also why the 53-year-old needs a balcony in his house, as it acts as a safe space for him to let his emotions show.

September 03, 2022, 04:19 PM

New S$5 1-day bus pass replaces free shuttle to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

Stops at Bollywood Veggies and Hay Dairies too.

September 03, 2022, 03:06 PM

National Museum of S'pore holding Doraemon exhibition from Nov. 2022, featuring original drawings from creator

Tottemo daisuki Doraemon.

September 03, 2022, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.