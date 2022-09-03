McDonald's S'pore releasing Pikachu carrier on Sep. 8, 2022

There are some things Singaporeans can't seem to get enough of, with McDonald's and Pokemon being two examples.

Case in point: the upcoming Pikachu carrier, which brings together both those things.

Although it's not yet launched, McDonald's has started displaying standees advertising the product:

According to the standees, the product will be available from Sep. 8.

While there's little indication of what the item will look like — aside from bearing the electric Pokemon's likeness — its name gives away quite a bit.

In 2019, McDonald's released Hello Kitty carriers priced at S$7.90.

Before that, McDonald's had My Melody holders with similar shape and function, priced similarly at S$6.90.

One thing's for sure though — at least some units of the limited edition item will be marked up for (re)sale on online platforms:

Which could trigger humorous retaliation:

And that's something even non-Pokemon fans will be able to enjoy.

Top photo by Adelene Wee