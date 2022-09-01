McDonald's S'pore brings back scrambled egg breakfast burger from Sep. 1, 2022

McDonald’s S’pore scrambled egg burgers are back.

The announcement was made on the fast food chain's social media pages on Sep. 1, 2022.

The item is available in two options: scrambled egg burger with sausage, and scrambled egg burger with chicken.

The breakfast burgers are available till 11am on weekdays, and up to 12pm on weekends and public holidays.

First appeared in 2018

First launched in September 2018, this popular breakfast item is a seasonal item on their menu. Each burger costs S$4.60 then.

Also look out for Pokémon-themed packaging during this period:

Top image via Adelene Wee, McDonald's Facebook page.