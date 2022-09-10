Back

Man, 43, to be charged for punching & verbally abusing nurses & security officers in S'pore hospital

He will be charged in court on Sep. 10.

Mandy How | September 10, 2022, 11:33 AM

A 43-year-old man in Singapore will be charged for his suspected involvement in a case public nuisance after he behaved violently in a hospital ward.

The police said that they received a call for assistance on Sep. 9, 2022, at about 9:20pm.

A man had allegedly punched and hurled vulgarities towards the nurses and security officers in a hospital ward, preliminary investigations revealed.

He will be charged in court on Sep. 10, 2022.

Those found guilty of the offence of public nuisance are liable for an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

The man is also being investigated for three more offences:

  • Voluntarily causing hurt (imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both)

  • Voluntarily causing hurt to security officer (imprisonment term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both)

  • Intentionally causing harassment towards public service worker (imprisonment term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both)

Top photo by Miguel Ausejo on Unsplash 

