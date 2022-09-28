Man, 34, jailed for assaulting stranger in dispute over 'Guan Yin Ma' sighting in sky & other charges

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 months and two weeks' jail on Sep. 27 for a number of hurt charges including assaulting his wife and fighting with a food delivery driver.

The argument with the food deliverer allegedly started over a sighting of the Goddess of Mercy or Guan Yin Ma.

Philip Ong Guo Xiang pleaded guilty to five charges including breaching a personal protection order that his 34-year-old wife had against him, voluntarily causing hurt, and causing hurt by a rash act. Another four charges were considered in sentencing, TODAY reported.

Ong was previously sentenced to six months in jail last May for breaching a personal protection order.

Assaulted passer-by who called him a scammer

Shortly after his release from prison, Ong and his 34-year-old wife went to Bedok North Street 1 to meet their ComCare social worker on Sep. 28, 2021, according to CNA.

While they were taking a smoke break outside the social service office, they started taking photos of the sky as they heard there was something resembling the Goddess of Mercy in the sky.

A 62-year-old delivery rider walked past them and asked them what they were doing. The couple then shared with him about the apparent Guan Yin Ma sighting.

The delivery rider started taking photos, but confronted Ong after he did not see anything that resembled the Chinese goddess in the sky.

He also accused Ong of being a scammer and started taking photos of the couple. He refused to stop when Ong asked him to do so.

The delivery rider then challenged Ong to a fight and made threats against the couple, saying they will get beaten up if they appear in Lorong 20, Geylang.

Ong pushed the delivery rider and kicked him in the knee, causing him to lose his balance and fall against a bench.

A passer-by who witnessed the incident called the police.

Had a history of violent behaviour

Ong was involved in another violent incident in February 2022 when he was at Bedok Point Shopping Centre with his wife, and could not find his TraceTogether token.

Angered, he picked up a traffic cone and threw at it a nearby pillar, which in turn hit a 37-year-old woman's arm.

The woman's husband then called the police.

Punched his wife

In May 2022, Ong was displeased with his wife for oversleeping after consuming her medication and punched her in the eye. He later splashed hot liquid at her as he was upset that she called him an "Ah gua". His wife denied it and mentioned that she has been asleep the whole time. Ong then apologised to her. A few days later in Jun. 2022, Ong punched his wife in the head while arguing over a sum of money.