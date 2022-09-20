Back

Fellow jaywalkers ignore elderly man hit by car in Sengkang while crossing road when 'red man' showing

Terrible.

Zi Shan Kow | September 20, 2022, 04:21 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man was hit by a car while jaywalking around 8:30am on Sep. 20.

The incident took place at the junction of Compassvale Crescent and Compassvale Street in Sengkang.

A video of the accident was shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Due to the heavy rain, pedestrians were seen running to cross the street at the traffic junction despite the "red man" showing.

An elderly man was seen dashing across the pedestrian crossing alongside a cyclist and a pair of pedestrians who followed behind him.

The man was halfway across the road when he was hit by a blue car.

He fell to the ground on his side and rolled onto his back with his feet in the air.

Video via SG Road Vigilante.

Witnessing this, the pair of pedestrians stopped in their tracks.

They then sidestepped away from the elderly man before continuing to make their way across the road.

Neither they nor the cyclist stopped to help.

The man on the ground took a moment to recover before standing up and slowly walked away.

He appeared to be limping after the collision.

Along the way, he picked up what appeared to be the side-mirror of the blue car that came off during the collision and moved it to the side of the road.

Video via SG Road Vigilante.

Based on the dashcam footage, the blue car stopped after crossing the junction.

The post said the traffic light was green in favour of the blue car at the time of the accident.

It added that the blue car was damaged from the collision and debris could be seen on the road.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante.

Woman, 53, arrested in Tampines had 2 knives, allegedly used 1 to stab abdomen & threatened further self-harm

She will be charged on Sep. 21.

September 20, 2022, 08:51 PM

Delivery riders suffer punctured tires after thumbtacks found along park connector in Yishun

Up to 30 e-bikes have had punctured tires so far, according to one rider. They suspect the thumbtacks were intentionally placed.

September 20, 2022, 07:30 PM

Earn 10x rewards points at Far East Malls & redeem staycays at Quincy Hotel, Barracks Hotel & more

Good deals must share.

September 20, 2022, 06:58 PM

Jeanette Aw awed at Japan woman telling her to move to front of restaurant queue as actress arrived first

Just Japanese things.

September 20, 2022, 06:58 PM

There’s actually a hospital in Joo Chiat, & it has been around for 80 years

Another reason why the East side is the best side.

September 20, 2022, 06:23 PM

AirAsia passengers trapped on plane 'for 30 minutes' after landing at Changi Airport

Oh no.

September 20, 2022, 05:58 PM

New York man pleads guilty to murdering his mother for US$11 million, allegedly got rid of body with 2 girlfriends

According to prosecutors, Jared Eng texted messages like "It's done" and "I'm free".

September 20, 2022, 05:45 PM

Pigeon in S'pore escapes with life & limbs as monitor lizard takes bite at it in canal

The pigeon: Yeet.

September 20, 2022, 05:31 PM

S'pore PR who went missing in Johor forest detained & investigated by M'sian authorities

The hiker has been identified as a Chinese national with permanent residency in Singapore.

September 20, 2022, 05:23 PM

Applicant asked for last-minute internship & then wanted virtual meeting, explains S'pore boss who rescinded offer

Employer's prerogative.

September 20, 2022, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.