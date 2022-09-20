Fellow jaywalkers ignore elderly man hit by car in Sengkang while crossing road when 'red man' showing

A man was hit by a car while jaywalking around 8:30am on Sep. 20.

The incident took place at the junction of Compassvale Crescent and Compassvale Street in Sengkang.

A video of the accident was shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Due to the heavy rain, pedestrians were seen running to cross the street at the traffic junction despite the "red man" showing.

An elderly man was seen dashing across the pedestrian crossing alongside a cyclist and a pair of pedestrians who followed behind him.

The man was halfway across the road when he was hit by a blue car.

He fell to the ground on his side and rolled onto his back with his feet in the air.

Witnessing this, the pair of pedestrians stopped in their tracks.

They then sidestepped away from the elderly man before continuing to make their way across the road.

Neither they nor the cyclist stopped to help.

The man on the ground took a moment to recover before standing up and slowly walked away.

He appeared to be limping after the collision.

Along the way, he picked up what appeared to be the side-mirror of the blue car that came off during the collision and moved it to the side of the road.

Based on the dashcam footage, the blue car stopped after crossing the junction.

The post said the traffic light was green in favour of the blue car at the time of the accident.

It added that the blue car was damaged from the collision and debris could be seen on the road.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante.