Body of deceased man, 29, appears in River Valley shophouse undergoing renovation

A 29-year-old man was found dead on the premises of a River Valley shophouse on Monday morning, Sep. 26.

The shophouse is located beside The Wharf Residence at Tong Watt Road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the shophouse is under renovation and the body appeared over the weekend.

No works carried out over weekend

Workers had stopped their activities prior to the weekend and returned to resume work on Monday only to find the deceased man in the property, it was reported.

Shin Min reported that the deceased man appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with those caused by a fall from height.

The workers informed the police upon finding the body.

At least five police cars and an ambulance were seen outside the shophouse on Monday.

No one was staying in the shophouse when the incident occurred.

The person overseeing the construction project said the deceased is not a worker.

The premises was locked up when worked stopped over the weekend, he added.

The construction site appeared normal with nothing missing, it was also reported.

Police interviewed residents

Construction works at the shophouse started about two weeks ago, a resident who lives in the area said.

The police had asked those in the vicinity if they had seen any suspicious person in the backyard.

They also questioned if anything had gone missing in their own homes.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 9.51am on Monday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

