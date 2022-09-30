Back

M'sia woman, 19, faces death penalty for killing boyfriend while trying to reject his sexual advances

The incident took place in a hotel room in Taman Mount Austin, Johor Bahru.

Zi Shan Kow | September 30, 2022, 01:01 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 August 2022 - 31 December 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman was charged for the murder of her 29-year-old boyfriend in Malaysia on Sep. 29.

If convicted, the woman faces the mandatory death penalty.

The accused is 19-year-old Sim Hui Ying, reported China Press and Malay Mail

On the night of Sep. 20, the couple was staying in a hotel room in Taman Mount Austin, Johor Bahru.

At around 8pm, Shen reportedly attacked her boyfriend, Yap Kelly, while she was resisting his sexual advances.

Afterwards, she made a police report with the help of her family.

When the police arrived at the scene around 10:30pm that night, the man was found dead.

China Press reported that the woman was wearing a mask, a black shirt and black trousers when she appeared in court on Sep. 29.

She kept her head down and nodded wordlessly when asked in Mandarin if she understood the charge.

Shen was not represented by a lawyer.

The case will be before the court on Dec. 6, 2022, awaiting a laboratory report and autopsy report.

Top images by China Press.

BlueSG user to pay some S$10,000 after car hits 'garbage can' as he let someone else park it

Not an ordinary accident.

September 30, 2022, 06:30 PM

Jeff Ng to sing outside The Cathay from 7:30pm to 10pm on Sep. 30, 2022

He will also be performing new originals.

September 30, 2022, 06:25 PM

'Let them flee': Putin's ally offers comfort after 200,000 Russian men abscond to avoid mobilisation

Friend in need.

September 30, 2022, 06:10 PM

MOH: 900-1,000 more Covid-19 cases every day mainly due to Omicron BA 2.75

The BA.2.75 variant is now circulating more widely in Singapore due to social mixing and gatherings, and relaxing of masking rules.

September 30, 2022, 05:33 PM

F1 drivers visit sauna to prepare for S'pore's heat & humidity

Too hot.

September 30, 2022, 05:10 PM

S'pore actor Andie Chen explains why he looked 'rather arrogant' when he won Star Search 2007

He has rewatched that scene many times.

September 30, 2022, 05:08 PM

Chee Soon Juan's Orange & Teal cafe now charges GST

Still no service charge.

September 30, 2022, 04:39 PM

SMRT bus knocks down 74-year-old man at Compassvale Road, driver arrested

The man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

September 30, 2022, 04:39 PM

Pop-up cafe opening in Joo Chiat with Hokkaido coffee & desserts from Oct. 3 to 12, 2022

Yum yum.

September 30, 2022, 04:34 PM

Uniqlo selling flowers from S$5.90 outside Orchard Central flagship store until Oct. 20, 2022

Airism t-shirt for the boys, flowers for the girls.

September 30, 2022, 04:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.