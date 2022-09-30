M'sia woman, 19, faces death penalty for killing boyfriend while trying to reject his sexual advances

A woman was charged for the murder of her 29-year-old boyfriend in Malaysia on Sep. 29.

If convicted, the woman faces the mandatory death penalty.

The accused is 19-year-old Sim Hui Ying, reported China Press and Malay Mail.

On the night of Sep. 20, the couple was staying in a hotel room in Taman Mount Austin, Johor Bahru.

At around 8pm, Shen reportedly attacked her boyfriend, Yap Kelly, while she was resisting his sexual advances.

Afterwards, she made a police report with the help of her family.

When the police arrived at the scene around 10:30pm that night, the man was found dead.

China Press reported that the woman was wearing a mask, a black shirt and black trousers when she appeared in court on Sep. 29.

She kept her head down and nodded wordlessly when asked in Mandarin if she understood the charge.

Shen was not represented by a lawyer.

The case will be before the court on Dec. 6, 2022, awaiting a laboratory report and autopsy report.

