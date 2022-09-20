Back

Woman in M'sia arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill husband for insurance money

Following the alleged murder, the woman claimed to the police that she had been robbed.

Matthias Ang | September 20, 2022, 03:50 PM

Events

A 37-year-old woman in Malaysia has been arrested after she initially told police that her husband had been stabbed to death by two robbers.

According to Malaysian media China Press, the incident happened on Sep. 15 in Klang, Selangor.

Supposedly killed husband for his insurance money

The former court interpreter is suspected of hiring a killer to murder her husband as she had coveted his insurance money.

China Press further reported that her husband worked as a tow truck driver and salesman for car parts.

Source: Photo via China Press

At the time of the incident, at 1.40am, on Sep. 15, the killer reportedly entered their house, while the woman was at home with her children, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The killer then allegedly stabbed the woman's husband 14 times in his chest, arms and face.

After he was stabbed, the victim supposedly ran out of the house to call for help, but died from his injuries.

Following his death, the killer re-arranged the scene to appear like a robbery.

In addition, the woman reportedly instructed the killer to take away the hard drive of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the house, after she verified that her husband had died.

Told the police that her house had been robbed

China Press reported that the woman's neighbours called the police over the commotion.

When the authorities arrived, the woman claimed that she had been robbed by two people from Indonesia who had also stabbed her husband to death.

The woman also alleged that she had multiple designer bags and RM40,000 (S$12,400) in cash stolen from her, 8 World News further reported.

However, following a search of the scene, China Press reported that the police found a memory card from the CCTV which contained information revealing that the killer had been hired.

Both the killer and the woman have since been arrested, along with two more men.

Neighbours were further quoted as saying that the couple had three daughters, appeared to be loving, and rarely quarrelled.

Top screenshot via 约在商城/YouTube

Free Barbie-themed exhibition with over 600 dolls at ION Orchard

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

September 20, 2022, 03:26 PM

S'pore restaurant imposes S$10 surcharge if child makes noise & disturbs other guests

Diners who prefer an environment with fewer or no children can opt for this establishment in Outram.

September 20, 2022, 02:35 PM

China 'deplores' Biden's remarks saying US will defend Taiwan in case of 'unprecedented attack'

Rinse and repeat.

September 20, 2022, 01:37 PM

M'sian family of 4 perish in chain collision along North-South expressway

The family was travelling to Johor when the accident occurred.

September 20, 2022, 01:01 PM

33-year-old Xian Ji Tiong Bahru Porridge will shift & reopen at new Bukit Merah location in Oct. 2022

Its last day at Tiong Bahru was Sep. 19.

September 20, 2022, 12:37 PM

S'pore to introduce 10-20¢ deposit for all metal cans & plastic bottles by mid-2024

This also means S$1 pre-packaged drinks will cost S$1.10 or S$1.20 in the future.

September 20, 2022, 12:13 PM

Man, 37, arrested after fight at S'pore Chinatown Garden Bridge

The man was accused of frequently picking on the elderly.

September 20, 2022, 11:17 AM

Police use taser on woman with knife at Tampines St 82 to stop her from self-harm after she stabbed herself

She was arrested for possessing weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.

September 19, 2022, 11:22 PM

27 people killed in China after bus going to quarantine facility crashes

The bus had travelled for two and a half hours in the dead of the night before crashing.

September 19, 2022, 10:50 PM

Police with guns surround elderly woman allegedly holding knife outside school at Tampines Street 82

She accidentally dropped the object she was holding and was tackled.

September 19, 2022, 10:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.