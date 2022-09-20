Woman in M'sia arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill husband for insurance money

A 37-year-old woman in Malaysia has been arrested after she initially told police that her husband had been stabbed to death by two robbers.

According to Malaysian media China Press, the incident happened on Sep. 15 in Klang, Selangor.

Supposedly killed husband for his insurance money

The former court interpreter is suspected of hiring a killer to murder her husband as she had coveted his insurance money.

China Press further reported that her husband worked as a tow truck driver and salesman for car parts.

At the time of the incident, at 1.40am, on Sep. 15, the killer reportedly entered their house, while the woman was at home with her children, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The killer then allegedly stabbed the woman's husband 14 times in his chest, arms and face.

After he was stabbed, the victim supposedly ran out of the house to call for help, but died from his injuries.

Following his death, the killer re-arranged the scene to appear like a robbery.

In addition, the woman reportedly instructed the killer to take away the hard drive of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the house, after she verified that her husband had died.

Told the police that her house had been robbed

China Press reported that the woman's neighbours called the police over the commotion.

When the authorities arrived, the woman claimed that she had been robbed by two people from Indonesia who had also stabbed her husband to death.

The woman also alleged that she had multiple designer bags and RM40,000 (S$12,400) in cash stolen from her, 8 World News further reported.

However, following a search of the scene, China Press reported that the police found a memory card from the CCTV which contained information revealing that the killer had been hired.

Both the killer and the woman have since been arrested, along with two more men.

Neighbours were further quoted as saying that the couple had three daughters, appeared to be loving, and rarely quarrelled.

Top screenshot via 约在商城/YouTube