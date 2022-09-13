Back

M'sian govt to abolish mandatory death penalty for drug trafficking & 22 other offences

A memorandum will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Syahindah Ishak | September 13, 2022, 07:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Malaysian government has agreed to replace the death penalty with alternative punishment for 23 offences, according to Malaysiakini.

One of the offences includes drug trafficking under Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which currently carries a mandatory death sentence.

The Malaysian government has also agreed to impose a moratorium on the execution of the 1,337 inmates currently on death row.

These decisions were made after two meetings chaired by the country's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Parliament and Law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on Sep. 6 and Sep. 13.

The meeting on Sep. 13 was attended by representatives from the Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, Malaysian Prisons Department, Royal Malaysian Police and other relevant agencies, Wan Junaidi explained in a Facebook post on Sep. 13.

Wan Junaidi said that a memorandum will be presented to the Cabinet for approval before the amendments can be tabled at the next Parliament meeting.

In his Facebook post, Wan Junaidi said: "I remain committed to fighting for more just and compassionate laws in the issue of caning and the execution of the death penalty."

Related stories

Top image via Unsplash.

Young man tries to make void deck community cat smoke cigarette, prevent it from escaping

Actions and consequences.

September 13, 2022, 07:23 PM

Pork found in halal freezer at Loyang Point Giant supermarket likely due to shopper's actions

The freezer has been cleansed.

September 13, 2022, 07:05 PM

Preschool educator salaries increased by 20% over 3 years, early childhood educator salaries under review

Masagos said the review will ensure that salaries are commensurate with their contributions and professional skills while remain competitive.

September 13, 2022, 07:01 PM

Grabfood delivery rider gives S$600 tip to Yew Tee Thai restaurant staff as he likes their food

Too kind.

September 13, 2022, 06:17 PM

ERP rates up by S$1 from Sep. 19 at 5 expressway locations

"With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged pre-Covid," wrote the LTA.

September 13, 2022, 06:10 PM

If you’re an Esso customer in S’pore who’s not earning Smiles Rewards, here’s how you’re missing out

Exchange Esso Smiles loyalty points for bubble tea, grocery vouchers, and even air miles.

September 13, 2022, 06:00 PM

IKEA S'pore warns post asking people to type 'Ready' to get free sofas is a scam

"Ready" to get scammed.

September 13, 2022, 05:36 PM

Boy, 16, arrested for allegedly stealing 3 motorcycles in Punggol

Police had received reports of the motorcycles being stolen in the vicinity of Punggol Drive, Punggol Central, and Punggol Field.

September 13, 2022, 05:27 PM

Jackson Wang ends TikTok livestream to stop fans from spending money on stickers on him

Don't want to burn a hole in his fans' pockets.

September 13, 2022, 04:59 PM

Debt collectors must be licensed under new regime, forbidden from sending threatening texts: Sun Xueling

The move is part of a new debt collection bill that was read in Parliament on Sep. 13.

September 13, 2022, 04:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.