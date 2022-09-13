M'sian govt to abolish mandatory death penalty for drug trafficking & 22 other offences

The Malaysian government has agreed to replace the death penalty with alternative punishment for 23 offences, according to Malaysiakini.

One of the offences includes drug trafficking under Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which currently carries a mandatory death sentence.

The Malaysian government has also agreed to impose a moratorium on the execution of the 1,337 inmates currently on death row.

These decisions were made after two meetings chaired by the country's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Parliament and Law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on Sep. 6 and Sep. 13.

The meeting on Sep. 13 was attended by representatives from the Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, Malaysian Prisons Department, Royal Malaysian Police and other relevant agencies, Wan Junaidi explained in a Facebook post on Sep. 13.

Wan Junaidi said that a memorandum will be presented to the Cabinet for approval before the amendments can be tabled at the next Parliament meeting.

In his Facebook post, Wan Junaidi said: "I remain committed to fighting for more just and compassionate laws in the issue of caning and the execution of the death penalty."

