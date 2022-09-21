Back

Malaysia Chiak! at​ Northpoint City suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Oct. 4, 2022.

Belmont Lay | September 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia Chiak!, a food shop at Northpoint City in Yishun, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Sep. 21 to Oct. 4, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Malaysia Chiak! was fined a total of S$800 for two offences -- which are the same offence -- that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two similar offences were the failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation, which incurred six demerit points each.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Kelvin Tan/ Google Maps

71-year-old woman seeking S$30,000 from town council after falling into uncovered ditch in Bukit Panjang

The town council said the ditch was left uncovered to facilitate cleaning and to check for mosquito breeding.

September 21, 2022, 06:17 PM

Johor man, 44, wins S$9.83 million M'sia lottery but plans to continue working in S'pore

3:1 still attractive.

September 21, 2022, 06:15 PM

You can now earn money from getting F&B outlets in S’pore to buy alcohol from Cellarbration

If you love alcohol, you can now sell it on the side too.

September 21, 2022, 06:13 PM

Rapid sinking of coastal cities in Asia exacerbating sea level rise problem: NTU study

Cities with the highest rates of land sinking are concentrated in Asia, the study found.

September 21, 2022, 06:08 PM

Free 1st health consultation, bonus health points & other benefits under MOH's new 'Healthier SG' plan

MOH is looking to launch Healthier SG in the second half of 2023.

September 21, 2022, 06:00 PM

Close shave for diners as glass lamp falls & shatters at VivoCity's Crystal Jade Pavilion

Crystal Jade acknowledged that their staff could have managed the situation better.

September 21, 2022, 05:25 PM

Woman falls off 5th floor of Eunos Crescent HDB block, taken to hospital & apprehended under Mental Health Act

She was attended to by the police on site.

September 21, 2022, 05:00 PM

S’pore woman, 31, has baby despite being diagnosed with leukaemia & heart failure

Her family is hopeful as they look forward to a future together.

September 21, 2022, 03:35 PM

CPF interest rate floor of 4% for SMRA extended till end-2023, HDB loan interest rate still at 2.6%

No changes.

September 21, 2022, 03:34 PM

S'pore's largest train & bus depot to open in 2025, will be world's first 4-in-1 depot

The depot will be located in Changi.

September 21, 2022, 02:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.