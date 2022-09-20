M'sian family of 4 perish in chain collision along North-South expressway

A chain collision along Malaysia's North-South expressway on Sep. 18 claimed the lives of four family members, according to Bernama.

The accident occurred at 70.4km stretch of the expressway in the southbound direction, near the Machap toll exit around Simpang Renggam.

The collision took place around 7am when conditions were rainy at that time.

It involved four vehicles -- a Perodua Myvi, a Toyota Hiace, a Volvo trailer and a Toyota Corolla -- according to Kluang district police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh, Bernama reported.

The family consisted of Goh Tiong Seng, 50, his wife Hong May Yin, who is also in her 50s, and their two children, daughter Goh Pei Chew and son Goh Xuan Ting, who were in their 20s.

They were travelling in the Toyota Corolla.

Goh and his two children were pronounced dead at the scene, Bernama reported.

His wife, Hong, was pronounced dead at Kluang Hospital where she was conveyed for treatment.

One other person involved in the accident was injured while two others survived the fatal chain collision, according to Bernama.

According to Goh's niece, the family were heading to a hospital in Johor Bahru for Goh's medical appointment when the tragedy struck, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Speaking about her aunt and uncle, the niece shared that the pair were "hardworking", Sin Chew Daily wrote.

At times, Goh would opt to have instant noodles to save for his children's education.

The family were from Malacca, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Goh's niece was planning to visit the family in Malacca next year, and had even booked her accommodation for the visit.

Top image via Sin Chew Daily