Young man illegally fishing at MacRitchie Reservoir throws fish back into water with force to release it

Belmont Lay | September 27, 2022, 11:43 AM

A young man was seen posing on video fishing illegally at MacRitchie Reservoir.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at around 6:30pm on Sep. 19.

A snippet of the clip showed the youth hold up the fish he caught with both hands, and proceeded to hurl the catch back into the water with force to release it.

Shin Min reported that prior to this scene, the youth wrestled with his fishing rod to reel the catch in.

Many commenters who responded to the youth's antics criticised him for illegally fishing in the reservoir and slammed him for throwing the fish back into the water as it constituted animal abuse.

Shin Min reported that a fishing hobbyist said it was completely unnecessary to throw the fish back into the water in such a manner.

In response to Shin Min's queries, PUB said they are investigating the incident and confirmed that fishing is not allowed at the location shown in the video.

There is a notice board on site to remind members of the public about not fishing in the reservoir.

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$3,000.

If members of the public see anyone fishing illegally, they can call 1800 284 6600.

