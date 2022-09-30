Lost colugo seen clinging to car in S'pore parking lot

A large, bat-like creature was seen clinging to a car in the parking lot of an unknown coffeeshop.

The video was posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on Sep. 27 by Facebook user Bryan Tan.

It is unclear if when and where the video was taken.

Seemingly lost and distressed, it appeared to be feeling its way around the side of the car.

But it eventually lost its grip and flopped onto the ground, scrambling up a bollard and freaking out curious onlookers.

Not a bat

Although its skin membrane may cause it to bear resemblance to a bat, the creature is actually a colugo.

Exceptionally proficient gliders, colugos are shy, tree-dwelling creatures that can glide as far as 70m between trees.

They also lack opposable thumbs, which makes them unskilled climbers who are awkward and vulnerable on the ground.

As such, despite being relatively common in Singapore — occurring mainly at the Central Nature Reserves and surrounding areas — colugos are rarely seen venturing into urban environments, preferring instead to keep to the forest.

But some have occasionally wandered too far into urban areas and wound up in a spot of trouble. Such as one that got stuck in barbed wire:

Or this other one that was found clinging onto the side of a bus:

Thankfully, both were eventually rescued. Here's hoping that this one was, too.

Those who come across a wild animal in distress can call the 24-hr Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782.

Top image from screenshots of video shared by Bryan Tan.