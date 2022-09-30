Back

Lost colugo seen clinging to car in S'pore parking lot

Poor thing :(

Ilyda Chua | September 30, 2022, 01:42 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A large, bat-like creature was seen clinging to a car in the parking lot of an unknown coffeeshop.

The video was posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on Sep. 27 by Facebook user Bryan Tan.

It is unclear if when and where the video was taken.

Seemingly lost and distressed, it appeared to be feeling its way around the side of the car.

Video from Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook group.

But it eventually lost its grip and flopped onto the ground, scrambling up a bollard and freaking out curious onlookers.

Video from Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook group.

Not a bat

Although its skin membrane may cause it to bear resemblance to a bat, the creature is actually a colugo.

Exceptionally proficient gliders, colugos are shy, tree-dwelling creatures that can glide as far as 70m between trees.

They also lack opposable thumbs, which makes them unskilled climbers who are awkward and vulnerable on the ground.

As such, despite being relatively common in Singapore — occurring mainly at the Central Nature Reserves and surrounding areas — colugos are rarely seen venturing into urban environments, preferring instead to keep to the forest.

But some have occasionally wandered too far into urban areas and wound up in a spot of trouble. Such as one that got stuck in barbed wire:

Or this other one that was found clinging onto the side of a bus:

Thankfully, both were eventually rescued. Here's hoping that this one was, too.

Those who come across a wild animal in distress can call the 24-hr Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782.

Top image from screenshots of video shared by Bryan Tan. 

Nord Stream pipeline leaks raise climate concerns as tonnes of methane bubble to surface

Danish authorities estimate the leaks to equal 32 per cent of its annual greenhouse gas emissions.

September 30, 2022, 01:30 AM

Japan govt panel proposes use of medical marijuana to 'harmonise with international standards'

A cannabis-derived drug for treating epilepsy is undergoing clinical trials in Japan.

September 29, 2022, 10:41 PM

Children aged 6 months to 4 years in S’pore can get Moderna Covid-19 vaccine dose as soon as Oct. 2022

The primary series for the Moderna vaccine regimen consists of two 25 microgram doses.

September 29, 2022, 06:46 PM

I stepped out of my comfort zone to eat alone for a whole week. Here’s how it went.

Uncomfortable silences.

September 29, 2022, 06:00 PM

Chinese national fined S$17,500 for flying into S'pore with 226kg of meat products in luggage

The luggage contained chicken, beef, pork, mutton and rabbit meat from China.

September 29, 2022, 05:39 PM

Woman, 86, found dead in Bukit Merah flat with cooked but unfinished instant noodles

Liu Jin Lian had complained of feeling ill and having diarrhea earlier in the day.

September 29, 2022, 05:34 PM

S'pore approves Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The primary series consist of three 3-microgram doses.

September 29, 2022, 05:03 PM

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Coming hughn.

September 29, 2022, 04:58 PM

Those caught smoking at parks & beaches may be fined up to S$1,000 from Oct. 1

Offenders will face a fine of S$200, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

September 29, 2022, 04:40 PM

Paraguay asks Taiwan for S$1.4 billion investment to retain diplomatic ties

The money Beijing has to offer remains a huge temptation.

September 29, 2022, 04:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.