Loh Kean Yee is Grab S'pore's 1st brand ambassador

2021's badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew is now a brand ambassador for Grab Singapore.

On Thursday (Sep. 29), Grab said in a press release that Loh is its first Singapore brand ambassador.

Why Loh Kean Yew?

According to Grab Singapore's managing director Yee Wee Tang, Loh has worked hard for his dreams and is "an inspiration for many Singaporeans".

"His story of growth really captivated us at Grab. In many ways, Kean Yew's journey as an athlete mirrors our own journey to becoming the leading superapp in Southeast Asia today," Yee added.

"We are privileged to be working with Singapore's first badminton world champion and we hope our platform will continue to bring convenience and value to him and many others who live such fast-paced lives. Look out for our exciting upcoming campaigns with him."

He became a Grab delivery rider for a day

To officially launch the partnership, Loh joined Grab's immersion programme for a day and became a GrabFood delivery-partner.

A video of his experience as a Grab delivery rider was posted on Grab's social media platforms.

In the video, Loh is clad in the green GrabFood uniform and can be seen cycling around Singapore to make deliveries to five customers.

Here's the full video:

Grab x Loh Kean Yew campaigns

According to Grab, the partnership with Loh will also include these upcoming interactive campaigns:

The Kean Yew Rally Instagram AR filter game and giveaway

Participants can stand to win a badminton racket autographed by Loh when they participate in this game and giveaway, which will be hosted on the @grab_sg Instagram page.

The contest will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31.

More information on this campaign will be revealed on Grab and Loh's social media channels.

GrabFood Hot Deals

In this campaign, GrabFood consumers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off their meals from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31.

To enjoy this promotion, you can look out for the "GrabFood Hot Deals" banner or icon on the GrabFood homepage in-app.

Exclusive Grab x Loh Kean Yew GrabGifts card design

There will also be a limited edition Grab x Loh Kean Yew-designed e-voucher.

Grab users can send this e-voucher to their friends and loved ones who are fans of Loh.

More details on this will be shared on Grab's marketing channels and in-app soon.

Top image screenshots via Grab Official/YouTube.