13-year-old boy among 8 male teens arrested by police for assaulting another teen with knives at Lengkok Bahru

The victim was only 15 years old.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 2022, 10:33 PM

A man and eight male teenagers, aged between 13 and 24, have been arrested, the police said in a media release on Sep. 15, 2022.

The nine of them were suspected to be involved in a case of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

According to the media release, the police were alerted to a case of assault at Lengkok Bahru on Sep. 2, at around 8:45pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a 15-year-old male victim was allegedly assaulted by a group of assailants armed with knives, over a prior dispute," the police wrote.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Between Sep. 3 and Sep. 8, the police arrested nine persons and seized knives which were believed to have been used during the incident.

The nine suspects have been charged in court with rioting armed with a deadly weapon under Section 148 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, each of them could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Police investigations are ongoing.

