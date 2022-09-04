Lawrence Wong to visit M'sia for the 1st time as DPM, will meet the King & PM Ismail Sabri

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be visiting Malaysia from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, the Prime Minister's Office announced in a press release.

This will be Wong’s first official visit to Malaysia in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Office added.

During his visit, Wong will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Wong will also meet Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In addition, Wong will meet Malaysia's Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, the governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia, Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, as well as other politicians and business personalities.

Wong will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Communications and Information.

