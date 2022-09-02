Section of Ulu Pandan park connector damaged in landslide near Clementi BTO construction site

A slope failure took place in Clementi in the early hours of Sep. 2.

The landslide has caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal, said MP for the area Sim Ann in a Facebook post.

The site has been cordoned off for public safety.

She advised residents to stay clear of the area in the meantime.

Nearby completed blocks remain structurally sound

The incident occurred near Clementi Avenue 6, next to the construction site for the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order (BTO) flats.

The landslide displaced scaffolding for part of the BTO construction site.

In a Facebook post, HDB said they have conducted checks on the nearby blocks.

"As part of our safety process and precautionary measures, we have checked the nearby completed, but yet to be occupied, blocks and confirmed that they remain structurally sound," said HDB.

HDB added that there was one reported injury from the incident, a male passerby who suffered some minor injuries.

He was attended to at site and is currently resting at home. Agencies are in touch with him to render any further assistance that may be necessary.

HDB is working with national water agency PUB, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, and carry out the necessary recovery actions.

Road moved by landslide

To facilitate slope repair works, both banks of Sungei Pandan, from Commonwealth Avenue West (near Ghim Moh Road) to Ayer Rajah Expressway, will be closed till further notice, NParks said in a Facebook post.

PUB also said it is monitoring the situation following concerns over potential flooding and if the canal is choked.

At present, water can still flow in Sungei Ulu Pandan and HDB is working on the earth removal within the canal. Water quality in the nearest reservoir, Pandan Reservoir, is not affected by this incident. PUB is monitoring the situation and have deployed our Quick Response Team vehicles at locations upstream of the canal. They are on standby to respond to any potential flooding incidents in the event of heavy rainfall.

One Clementi resident Adriel Lee said he was leaving his house when he saw numerous barricades and personnel in hardhats and formal attire at the site.

It was then that he noticed the road itself had been moved by the landslide.

Top image via Sim Ann/FB.