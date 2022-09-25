Kampong Glam festival has more than 10 food trucks, outdoor cinema & live bands until Oct. 2

One Kampong Glam is holding an outdoor food and entertainment festival, GLAMboyant, from now until Oct. 2.

The event is held in conjunction with this year's Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS).

More than 10 food trucks

At the event's ticketed Foodyard, expect a wide variety of fusion cuisines from more than 10 food trucks.

The festival's F&B offerings feature stalls like Picanhas, Syukor Burger and Satay Man.

The food stalls are open daily during the event.

Here are the opening hours:

Monday to Thursday, 3pm to 11pm

Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 11pm

While S$5 tickets were previously listed for the event, entry to the Foodyard is now free for all attendees.

Performances and workshops

The central stage will host a variety of performances from live music, DJs and busking acts by local artists.

Upcoming bands include Hanafie Warren and Majesty, TNT Live and Bushmen.

Traditional performances will also be held on Bussorah and Baghdad Street, featuring immersive dances such as Samrah and Zapin.

At the event, local biking school Airdroz Bike Skills Academy will be holding workshops and bike clinics.

Tours and art workshops are also available during the festival.

Outdoor movie screenings every night

Look forward to movie screenings at Sultan Gate Park, held in collaboration with outdoor cinema start-up Cinewav.

Films like Iron Man, The Greatest Showman and Encanto will be screening every night.

Priced at S$20, tickets for the screenings are available on Klook.

GLAMboyant

For all events and activities, you can refer to the Kampong Glam website and Facebook page.

In response to Mothership's queries, Kampong Glam said that there is no entry fee to the festival's events or the Foodyard, with the exception of the movie screenings.

Address: Aliwal Street Car Park

Dates: Now until Oct. 2

Opening Hours: 12pm to 11pm

Top images via @sunsetrocketfoodtruck/Instagram.