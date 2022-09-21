Back

Johor man, 44, wins S$9.83 million M'sia lottery but plans to continue working in S'pore

3:1 still attractive.

Zi Shan Kow | September 21, 2022, 06:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After winning close to RM32 million (S$9,830,000), a Malaysian man who lives in Johor said he plans to continue working in Singapore.

When he collected his winnings, the 44-year-old man told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that he believes the chances of winning are higher when one’s expectations are lower.

"I often play Toto 4D Jackpot and Lucky Toto Mark Six (6/58) jackpot games to pass time when I am free. I never thought this day would come, when I would hit jackpot," he said.

Despite becoming an overnight millionaire, the man who works as a supervisor for a trading company in Singapore, said he will continue to work across the border.

He said:

"The winning numbers -- 1, 3, 9, 11, 26 and 47 are my favourite numbers that I bet on regularly. My wife and I are excited that our dream has come true. Although I now qualify for early retirement, I will not allow myself to slack and will continue to work in Singapore."

He added that he will use the money to pay off his housing loan, donate to charitable organisations, buy some properties and set up an education fund for his children.

The winning numbers of the Supreme Toto 6/58 were drawn and announced on Sep. 14.

He bought a System 8 ticket which won him RM31,949,992.85 (S$9,811,159), and an additional RM83,856 (S$26,000) as System Play bonus.

https://mothership.sg/2022/04/man-share-toto-with-wife/

Top images by Sports Toto Malaysia/Facebook and Dannie Tan/Facebook.

McDonald's S'pore now selling Hojicha soft serve & McFlurry!!

Whee.

September 22, 2022, 11:10 AM

Titus Low, 22 & Cheryl Chin, 21, announce they're having a baby 3 months after getting married

According to him, it wasn't a shotgun wedding.

September 21, 2022, 10:39 PM

M'sian man, 56, gets 428 years' jail & 240 strokes of cane for raping daughters & threatening wife

The accused was allegedly caught by one of his wives, who found him raping their 15-year-old daughter at their home in Malaysia.

September 21, 2022, 08:57 PM

Comment: China & Russia might have pledged ‘no limits’ in their friendship, but limits exist

No such thing as forever friends in international relations.

September 21, 2022, 07:28 PM

US band OneRepublic to perform in S'pore on Feb. 28, 2023

Nice.

September 21, 2022, 07:15 PM

More women come forward with allegedly inappropriate DMs from Maroon 5's Adam Levine

He is married to a former Victoria's Secret angel.

September 21, 2022, 07:01 PM

Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories to hold sham referendums as Putin ramps up war with 300,000 reservists

Digging their heels.

September 21, 2022, 06:44 PM

Malaysia Chiak! at​ Northpoint City suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Oct. 4, 2022.

September 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

71-year-old woman seeking S$30,000 from town council after falling into uncovered ditch in Bukit Panjang

The town council said the ditch was left uncovered to facilitate cleaning and to check for mosquito breeding.

September 21, 2022, 06:17 PM

You can now earn money from getting F&B outlets in S’pore to buy alcohol from Cellarbration

If you love alcohol, you can now sell it on the side too.

September 21, 2022, 06:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.