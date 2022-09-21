Johor man, 44, wins S$9.83 million M'sia lottery but plans to continue working in S'pore

After winning close to RM32 million (S$9,830,000), a Malaysian man who lives in Johor said he plans to continue working in Singapore.

When he collected his winnings, the 44-year-old man told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that he believes the chances of winning are higher when one’s expectations are lower.

"I often play Toto 4D Jackpot and Lucky Toto Mark Six (6/58) jackpot games to pass time when I am free. I never thought this day would come, when I would hit jackpot," he said.

Despite becoming an overnight millionaire, the man who works as a supervisor for a trading company in Singapore, said he will continue to work across the border.

He said:

"The winning numbers -- 1, 3, 9, 11, 26 and 47 are my favourite numbers that I bet on regularly. My wife and I are excited that our dream has come true. Although I now qualify for early retirement, I will not allow myself to slack and will continue to work in Singapore."

He added that he will use the money to pay off his housing loan, donate to charitable organisations, buy some properties and set up an education fund for his children.

The winning numbers of the Supreme Toto 6/58 were drawn and announced on Sep. 14.

He bought a System 8 ticket which won him RM31,949,992.85 (S$9,811,159), and an additional RM83,856 (S$26,000) as System Play bonus.

Top images by Sports Toto Malaysia/Facebook and Dannie Tan/Facebook.