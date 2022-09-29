Back

Japan govt panel proposes use of medical marijuana to 'harmonise with international standards'

A cannabis-derived drug for treating epilepsy is undergoing clinical trials in Japan.

Sulaiman Daud | September 29, 2022, 10:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A panel from the Japanese health ministry recommended allowing the import and use of medical marijuana.

Reuters reported on Sep. 29, "The recommendation was based on meeting medical needs and to harmonise Japan with international standards, the committee said in a report."

Japan has among the strictest drug laws in the entire world, with a "zero tolerance" drug policy.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes Japan's strict drug laws:

"Possession of prohibited drugs is a crime and can lead to heavy penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Travellers should note that prohibited drugs can include prescribed drugs for personal consumption."

Japan's unique circumstances

Reuters noted that the revision would only apply to marijuana products whose safety and efficacy abided by laws regulating pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

One drug used to treat epilepsy, called Epidiolex, is currently undergoing clinical trials in Japan.

However, a revision of the law is needed before it can be used to treat patients.

The panel also noted that only 1.4 per cent of people in Japan had ever used marijuana, compared to 20 per cent to 40 per cent in Western countries.

Top image from Unsplash.

Children aged 6 months to 4 years in S’pore can get Moderna Covid-19 vaccine dose as soon as Oct. 2022

The primary series for the Moderna vaccine regimen consists of two 25 microgram doses.

September 29, 2022, 06:46 PM

I stepped out of my comfort zone to eat alone for a whole week. Here’s how it went.

Uncomfortable silences.

September 29, 2022, 06:00 PM

Chinese national fined S$17,500 for flying into S'pore with 226kg of meat products in luggage

The luggage contained chicken, beef, pork, mutton and rabbit meat from China.

September 29, 2022, 05:39 PM

Woman, 86, found dead in Bukit Merah flat with cooked but unfinished instant noodles

Liu Jin Lian had complained of feeling ill and having diarrhea earlier in the day.

September 29, 2022, 05:34 PM

S'pore approves Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The primary series consist of three 3-microgram doses.

September 29, 2022, 05:03 PM

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Coming hughn.

September 29, 2022, 04:58 PM

Those caught smoking at parks & beaches may be fined up to S$1,000 from Oct. 1

Offenders will face a fine of S$200, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

September 29, 2022, 04:40 PM

Paraguay asks Taiwan for S$1.4 billion investment to retain diplomatic ties

The money Beijing has to offer remains a huge temptation.

September 29, 2022, 04:15 PM

Loh Kean Yee is Grab S'pore's 1st brand ambassador

He's a busy man.

September 29, 2022, 04:03 PM

S'porean man, 52, allegedly collected S$396,440 from 56 migrant workers as condition to renew work pass

He is currently facing 61 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

September 29, 2022, 03:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.