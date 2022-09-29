Japan govt panel proposes use of medical marijuana to 'harmonise with international standards'

A panel from the Japanese health ministry recommended allowing the import and use of medical marijuana.

Reuters reported on Sep. 29, "The recommendation was based on meeting medical needs and to harmonise Japan with international standards, the committee said in a report."

Japan has among the strictest drug laws in the entire world, with a "zero tolerance" drug policy.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes Japan's strict drug laws:

"Possession of prohibited drugs is a crime and can lead to heavy penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Travellers should note that prohibited drugs can include prescribed drugs for personal consumption."

Japan's unique circumstances

Reuters noted that the revision would only apply to marijuana products whose safety and efficacy abided by laws regulating pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

One drug used to treat epilepsy, called Epidiolex, is currently undergoing clinical trials in Japan.

However, a revision of the law is needed before it can be used to treat patients.

The panel also noted that only 1.4 per cent of people in Japan had ever used marijuana, compared to 20 per cent to 40 per cent in Western countries.

Top image from Unsplash.