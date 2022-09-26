Back

Far-right politician will become Italy's first woman prime minister

Giorgia Meloni will also become Italy's first female prime minister.

Andrew Koay | September 26, 2022, 10:57 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Voters taking to the polls in Italy have elected a coalition likely to be led by far-right politician Giorgia Meloni, according to provisional results.

The BBC reported that Meloni, 45, is on course to be the country's first female prime minister.

Her party, the Brothers of Italy, is set to win 26 per cent of the vote, the most of any single party, and together with other parties in Italy's right-wing alliance, it will form the government.

The alliance's 43 per cent share of the vote gives it a comfortable parliamentary majority, reported the Financial Times.

It represents a dramatic rise to power; Brothers of Italy received the support of little more than 4 per cent of voters casting their ballot for the party four years ago.

Party linked to movement formed by Mussolini loyalists

The party has its roots in a movement formed post-World War Two by loyalists of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Meloni has tried to soften her image in the lead-up to the elections, expressing support for Ukraine and toning down her Euroscepticism, reported the BBC.

However, a speech delivered earlier this year outlined her priorities:

"Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology... no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration... no to big international finance... no to the bureaucrats of Brussels!"

The last is a reference to the European Union, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Meloni's biggest rivals, the Democratic party and their Left alliance, were only able to garner about 26 per cent of the vote in total.

The Left alliance also failed to negotiate a coalition with the Five Star Movement, described as a populist party, despite the fact they have several policies in common.

Meloni's victory in Italy, which is the European Union's third-biggest economy, follows Sweden's own right-wing shift.

In the Scandinavian nation, a right-wing bloc of parties narrowly beat the ruling left-wing bloc.

Top image from Giorgia Meloni's Instagram

M'sia father burns daughter's K-pop collection as he apparently didn't like them in her room

One style of parenting.

September 26, 2022, 08:20 PM

S'pore woman, 28, reveals she lost S$34,226 in Telegram scam asking her to rate airlines

She lost the money in the span of two days.

September 26, 2022, 08:05 PM

Man allegedly drives off in Mercedes without paying Bartley shop S$334 for live seafood

Not a small sum.

September 26, 2022, 07:35 PM

S'poreans' truncated chat with Anthony Bourdain about migrant domestic workers draws criticism

The late chef was always comfortable discussing both politics and food.

September 26, 2022, 07:13 PM

Adrian Pang, Joshua Tan & more S'pore actors appear in Netflix K-drama 'Little Women'

Adrian oppa?

September 26, 2022, 06:36 PM

Nee Soon Town Council community library opens with preloved books & upcycled furniture

Built with love.

September 26, 2022, 06:35 PM

Star of Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Eun-bin, is coming to S'pore

Nice.

September 26, 2022, 06:30 PM

Boar stuck in road divider at Punggol sustained injuries & subsequently euthanised: NParks

Two videos of the boar was posted on TikTok.

September 26, 2022, 05:50 PM

3 pickpockets allegedly take S$1,700 cash, 3 credit cards from S'porean woman at famous Bangkok shrine

2 out of the 3 suspects have been arrested.

September 26, 2022, 03:20 PM

The Ryan Foundation apologises to KAWS:Holiday organiser after causing exhibition to halt last year

Case closed.

September 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.