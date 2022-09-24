Back

72-year-old woman in India returns home after family holds funeral for her

She was presumed to have died in a train accident.

Matthias Ang | September 24, 2022, 01:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 72-year-old woman in the Indian city of Chennai, who was thought by her family to be dead, returned home alive on Sep. 22 following her burial -- unsurprisingly, to the surprise of everyone.

According to the Times of India, S Chandra was presumed to have died after being hit by a train on Sep. 20.

Her son, Vadivelu, had identified the body as that of his mother's on account of the body wearing the same sari, The New Indian Express further reported.

In addition, the body's face had been damaged beyond all recognition.

What exactly happened?

On Monday, Sep. 19, Chandra told her family that she was going to visit a temple about 22km from her house and that she would return soon.

However, she did not return as she decided to visit a few other temples in the locality instead, the Times of India reported.

Her son subsequently filed a missing person complaint with the authorities.

On Sep. 20, Vadivelu received information from his relatives about an elderly woman who had been run over by a train.

He also received a call from the authorities to head to a hospital to identify the body.

The deputy superintendent of the Egmore Railway police was quoted by The New Indian Express as saying, "The deceased had worn the same saree as his mother and since the face was damaged beyond recognition, it was confirmed the body was that of Chandra based on identification marks."

The body was then handed over to the family and buried following a funeral.

Mother returns home while relatives in mourning

On Sep. 22, Chandra returned home while her relatives had gathered at her house to mourn.

Apart from the shock of her family, she was also reportedly surprised by the sight of posters with her obituary in the streets around her house.

As for the buried body, it has been exhumed by the police and returned to the hospital.

Further investigation and identification of the body are ongoing.

Top photos via Times of India

Russian influencer, 18, with 556,000 followers, could face 6 years' jail for using Instagram

First case of its kind.

September 24, 2022, 12:45 PM

President Halimah meets Bhutan king & queen in London, asks him about US$200/day tourist fee

The president described the king as a "humble" young man with a vision for the future.

September 24, 2022, 11:53 AM

Man, 19, without driving licence evaded Sembawang roadblock, found with knuckle duster, allegedly took drugs

He reversed and drove off when told to stop.

September 24, 2022, 11:33 AM

S'pore police arrest 71 suspected drug offenders, seize drugs worth S$26,000

Batons, samurai swords and knives were recovered from a shophouse unit.

September 24, 2022, 11:11 AM

S'pore supermarket boss foots late staff's S$10,000 funeral bill for 'her contributions at work'

He admired the way she worked and recruited her to join his supermarket, where she worked for around a year.

September 24, 2022, 10:42 AM

Woman in Eunos jumped from 5th floor 'minutes' after help got there, but before air pack arrived: SPF & SCDF

In a joint statement, SPF and SCDF said their officers acted appropriately and according to procedure.

September 23, 2022, 11:00 PM

Tammy Tay started OnlyFans to pay off business debts, makes 5-figure sum a month

Coming up with new content ideas is one of the challenges she faces, Tay said.

September 23, 2022, 07:23 PM

S'pore man, 85, accused of killing partner with chopper, derails court proceedings by arguing with judge

He is accused of killing his 79-year-old partner after an argument over which room in her HDB flat he would be allowed to sleep in.

September 23, 2022, 06:26 PM

Hong Kong to abolish hotel quarantine from Sep. 26, first 3 days not allowed to enter bars or restaurants

Relaxed rules, but not totally relaxed.

September 23, 2022, 05:59 PM

'I actually thought my mum bought a soft toy': MacPherson resident surprised by hornbill perched among laundry

Surprise guest.

September 23, 2022, 05:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.