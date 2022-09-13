IKEA S'pore warns post asking people to type 'Ready' to get free sofas is a scam

What may seem pretty obviously a trap to digital natives, might still fool less digitally savvy individuals.

A Facebook account that pretends to be affiliated to furniture chain IKEA has been making the rounds.

The account, named "Ikea fans", said that they will be giving away sofas to random people who type "Ready" in response to the post.

It looks like this:

Garnering over 300 shares thus far, the official Facebook page of IKEA Singapore put out a post to caution followers about the fake post.

It says:

"Dear fans! If you've seen this post circulating on the internet, please know that it's not an official IKEA based initiative and appears to be a scam post. Please do not click or respond to the content and report it to FB immediately."

You can see the post from IKEA Singapore here:

Top image via IKEA Singapore/Facebook