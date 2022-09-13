Back

IKEA S'pore warns post asking people to type 'Ready' to get free sofas is a scam

"Ready" to get scammed.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 13, 2022, 05:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

What may seem pretty obviously a trap to digital natives, might still fool less digitally savvy individuals.

A Facebook account that pretends to be affiliated to furniture chain IKEA has been making the rounds.

The account, named "Ikea fans", said that they will be giving away sofas to random people who type "Ready" in response to the post.

It looks like this:

Photo from IKEA/Facebook.

Garnering over 300 shares thus far, the official Facebook page of IKEA Singapore put out a post to caution followers about the fake post.

It says:

"Dear fans! If you've seen this post circulating on the internet, please know that it's not an official IKEA based initiative and appears to be a scam post. Please do not click or respond to the content and report it to FB immediately."

You can see the post from IKEA Singapore here:

Top image via IKEA Singapore/Facebook

Boy, 16, arrested for allegedly stealing 3 motorcycles in Punggol

Police had received reports of the motorcycles being stolen in the vicinity of Punggol Drive, Punggol Central, and Punggol Field.

September 13, 2022, 05:27 PM

Jackson Wang ends TikTok livestream to stop fans from spending money on stickers on him

Don't want to burn a hole in his fans' pockets.

September 13, 2022, 04:59 PM

Debt collectors must be licensed under new regime, forbidden from sending threatening texts: Sun Xueling

The move is part of a new debt collection bill that was read in Parliament on Sep. 13.

September 13, 2022, 04:54 PM

Govt, NGOs to intensify efforts to tackle hoarding in HDB flats: Sim Ann

SCDF to trial placing one fire extinguisher at the lift lobbies of every two blocks.

September 13, 2022, 04:18 PM

Customer complains Jurong West stall charges S$12 for cai png, fish alone S$8

No longer blue-collar worker food.

September 13, 2022, 04:05 PM

MOM 'strongly encourages' flexible work arrangements, like 4-day week

"MOM does not intend to specify any trial or any rigidity or impose any of these formulas on the public sector."

September 13, 2022, 03:35 PM

S'pore to get bivalent vaccines which protect against original Covid-19 strain & Omicron variant

"A decision will be announced soon," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

September 13, 2022, 03:01 PM

Consuming drugs unknowingly while overseas usually not an offence: Shanmugam

The home affairs minister also urged people to be more careful when travelling to a country where food containing controlled drugs is sold.

September 13, 2022, 01:50 PM

MOE does not hire anyone who committed sexual offences or violent crime: Maliki Osman

The government is reviewing the screening framework for those working with children.

September 13, 2022, 12:56 PM

S'pore bus captain, 23, turned down offers from 3 local unis to pursue his lifelong passion for buses

He joked that his job comes with a corner office and allows him to sightsee while working.

September 13, 2022, 12:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.