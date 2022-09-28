Back

S'pore F1 race nights: Jalan Besar hotel room rates surge, Hotel 81 S$288, ST Signature S$568

F1 is healing.

Belmont Lay | September 28, 2022, 06:22 PM

Events

Hotel room rates in Singapore have gone up significantly over the last few months due to the influx of overseas visitors following the easing of restrictions.

With the F1 night race making a comeback in 2022, as well as the conventions and conferences being staged in Singapore in the final few months of the year after more than two years of postponements, higher-end hotel rooms in town near the race circuit have been booked for as much as S$2,000-S$3,000 per night.

And the boom in tourism and merrymakers are not difficult to miss, going by the surging hotel room rates of those establishments that still have some vacancy left just two days before F1 kicks off.

A cursory check on hotel booking sites reveal rates that have gone up by as much as 100 per cent or more for some of these establishments, especially those in the Bugis, Jalan Besar and Rochor area.

Hotel 81 room rates have surged by more than a few times over the F1 weekend, even for the one located in Kovan.

ST Signature Jalan Besar has rooms that go for S$568 per night.

The perennially popular V Hotel now only has S$537 rooms left.

Arianna Hotel, Arton Boutique, and Hilton Garden Inn are going for S$624, S$805, and S$1,036 respectively.

These hotels are located in the Jalan Besar/ Little India area.

Hotel Re in Chinatown only has S$580 rooms left.

Hotel Royal, which is closer to Orchard, has S$1,031 rooms left.

A place to stay for one night in Marine Parade currently costs S$497.

Top photos via Google Maps

