Hong Kong to abolish hotel quarantine from Sep. 26, first 3 days not allowed to enter bars or restaurants

Hong Kong will end mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals from Monday, Sep. 26, effectively lifting two-and-a-half years of restrictions that isolated the city from the rest of the world.

AFP reported the mandatory three days of hotel quarantine will be cut to zero for those arriving in Hong Kong from overseas and Taiwan.

The latest updates were announced by John Lee, the city leader on Sep. 23.

What travellers need to do

However international travellers will still need to do a PCR test on arrival.

This is followed by medical monitoring in their hotel or home of their choice for three days via an app that assigns a color-coded health pass, Washington Post reported.

During this time they will not be able to enter bars or restaurants, but can go to work or school.

They will also only be allowed to move around the city.

Additional tests and a further four days of self-monitoring will be required in the period after arrival, Washington Post reported.

A pre-flight PCR test will be replaced by a antigen rapid test.

A PCR test was previously required for travellers to Hong Kong 48 hours before flying.

The partial relaxation comes ahead of a meeting of Chinese Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

Scores of flights have stopped operating to and from Hong Kong due to the previous tougher restrictions, where hotel quarantine was as much as three weeks before being gradually eased earlier this year.

Top photo via Unsplash