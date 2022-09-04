Honda driver killed in Woodlands accident leaves behind 2 young children, had history of seizures: Cousin

An accident between a bus and a Honda Civic car killed the car driver and one 53-year-old passenger on Sep. 1.

Following the accident, netizens were quick to call out the Honda Civic for reckless driving.

Online user Ummi FiqRiya, who came forward as the cousin of the car driver, has since made a public plea for empathy from netizens on social media.

On behalf of the family, the woman asked netizens to exercise kindness and refrain from making assumptions about the accident.

She said that it is not known what actually happened during the accident.

Additionally, looking at the road where the incident took place, Ummi said there was a lack of tire brakes which could indicate the driver's intention to stop.

"Any sound mind driver would have react with an intention to emergency stop," said Ummi.

Leaves behind 2 young children

Ummi described her cousin as "very jovial", with a "cheerful bright personality".

She shared that the 32-year-old had celebrated his birthday the day before, on Aug. 31.

She also revealed that the man had a history of seizure and fits.

Adding that the accident is a tragedy that has taken two lives, she said: "Please allow the family to grieve. Hurtful comments are honestly not helping."

She said that the man's parents are in mourning, and his brother and sister are devastated with his passing.

He also leaves behind his wife, a son who is still a toddler, and a daughter who is in primary school.

"A part of all of us was taken away," she wrote on both Facebook and TikTok.

