S'pore PR who went missing in Johor forest detained & investigated by M'sian authorities

The hiker has been identified as a Chinese national with permanent residency in Singapore.

Sulaiman Daud | September 20, 2022, 05:23 PM

Events

Jason Ren Jie, a man from Singapore who was found safe after having gone missing while hiking in Kota Tinggi, Johor, has been detained for alleged illegal hiking.

CNA reported that Ren Jie, initially identified as a Singaporean in his 30s, is actually a Chinese national with permanent residency in Singapore.

Director Salim Aman of the Johor Forestry Department told CNA that Ren Jie has been detained since he was released from hospital on Sunday (Sep. 18).

Ren Jie was detained as he is a foreign national, with Salim mentioning that if a local had done the same, he would have been released on bail.

His case has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further investigation. He may be charged under a law for hiking in a forest reserve without a permit.

He could be fined up to RM10,000 (S$3,100), jailed for up to three years, or both.

Salim mentioned that Ren Jie is not being locked up as his case is "not serious", but he is being held at the Forestry Department's premises based on an "understanding".

Lost in the woods

Ren Jie was reported missing on Saturday, Sep. 17 by the Kota Tinggi District Police.

He had gone hiking in Hutan Simpan Panti Timur forest reserve. His companion, a Malaysian man in his 30s, alerted local authorities that he was missing.

A search and rescue team from Batu Ampat police station was subsequently dispatched to the location. The operation was assisted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, as well as the Forestry Department.

It had to be called off on the night of Sep. 17 due to the lack of light. However, the police received a call from a member of the public, who reported that Ren Jie was spotted at the Kota Tinggi-Mersing highway.

He was found safe, with minor injuries.

Another from Kota Tinggi

Ren Jie is not the first person from Singapore this year to have encountered trouble while hiking in Malaysia.

In August, Singaporean Neo Thiam Ming was hiking in Gunung Panti Barat, also in Kota Tinggi. He contacted the emergency services to inform them he was lost, but managed to reach an aid station on his own.

He was discovered after 12 hours, in a "safe condition".

Top from Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

