Back

Man, 63, trapped at 1am for 2 hours in newly upgraded HDB flat toilet as door jammed

His wife doesn't dare to lock the door now.

Belmont Lay | September 05, 2022, 03:43 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man was trapped in his newly-upgraded HDB flat toilet for two hours after the freshly-installed folding bathroom door lock got jammed and failed to open.

The incident took place on Sep. 2 at a unit at Block 270 Bangkit Road in Bukit Panjang, according to Shin Min Daily News.

via Shin Min Daily News

Week-long renovation

The home improvement works started on Aug. 26 and was completed on Sep. 2.

The man, whose surname is Huang, told the Chinese media that his 91-year-old mother was the first to take a shower in the bathroom next to the kitchen.

After she was done, Huang entered the bathroom at around 1am and helped to clean it up before showering.

However, he realised the door lock was jammed and he could not exit the toilet when he was done with his shower.

Huang added that the locking mechanism is located at the top of the folding door.

Called out to wife for help

As he was unable to open the door on his own, he hit the door for about an hour before his wife heard him.

She was in the room watching a show and came out to check what the ruckus was all about.

Spent 2 hours in toilet

They then tried to open the lock together and spent another hour on it.

Huang said: "In the end, I used a screwdriver to pry open the gap in the door."

The husband and wife resorted to using brute force to open the door.

The man's fingers became bruised as a result.

He added: "Doors with locking mechanisms located at the top are very difficult to open. I'm also worried that [the lock] will become rusty after some time and cause us to get trapped inside [the toilet] again."

Wife doesn't dare lock door

Huang said his wife does not dare to lock the toilet door now, in the event the same thing happens again.

He also said he is worried for the safety of his elderly mother, who lives with him.

He said: "If we are not home, and if something similar happens, she might not know what to do or how to call for help, especially if she doesn't bring her phone with her to the toilet."

The relevant authorities has since been informed of the incident and will replace the door with a new one.

However, the man said he hopes a different type of door can be installed instead.

Huang said he is willing to top up the difference for doing so, and is in the midst of discussions with the relevant authorities.

He has also asked around about the cost of installing a different type of door should talks fall through, and has been told that buying a door from an external party would cost S$400.

All media via Shin Min Daily News

Najib is still an MP in M'sia following his petition for a royal pardon

Najib filed the petition on Sep. 2, within the 14-day period to avoid disqualification as a MP.

September 05, 2022, 02:21 PM

Thai airline arranges special 'pet on board' flight for owners to bring furbabies into cabin

More in future maybe?

September 05, 2022, 01:26 PM

230,000 S'porean children to receive S$200 in Child Development Account

Part of the Household Support Package which was announced at Budget 2022.

September 05, 2022, 12:26 PM

Raffles Institution JC students already living with 4-day school week

Staff probably still work five days a week. Or more.

September 05, 2022, 12:26 PM

Air India flight attendant praised for carrying & soothing toddler on flight

Beyond his call of duty.

September 05, 2022, 02:35 AM

Typhoon Hinnamnor rains down on Japan & Taiwan as South Korea braces for 'most destructive typhoon'

The typhoon is expected to bring down 600mm of rainfall on Jeju island.

September 05, 2022, 12:23 AM

325 people in S'pore, aged 16-86, being investigated for scams of over S$9 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 697 cases of scams.

September 05, 2022, 12:08 AM

12-year-old Sarang returns to Korean reality show 'The Return of Superman' with mother Shiho Yano

Special episode.

September 04, 2022, 11:42 PM

Mid-Autumn lantern displays, food marketplace & live performances now at Gardens by the Bay

Lots of things to see and eat.

September 04, 2022, 11:16 PM

POFMA correction order issued to The Alternative View over Facebook post on Ang Mo Kio BTO flats

The Ministry of National Development said that the post was insinuating that HDB profited from the sale of the flats.

September 04, 2022, 07:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.