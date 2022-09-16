Back

2 diners received written warnings for not returning used crockery since enforcement began: Grace Fu

The average Tray and Crockery Return Rate is now about 90 per cent.

Faris Alfiq | September 16, 2022, 01:38 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As of Aug. 28, two diners between the age of 60 and 75 years old were issued with written warnings for refusing to heed enforcement officers' advice to return their used crockery.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) Grace Fu gave this update in a written reply on Sep. 12.

She added that the diners were observed to be physically fit and so far, no other diners have been issued with fines or charged in Court for table littering.

How many?

Fu was responding to a Parliamentary Question (PQ) filed by Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Choo who asked about the number of fines and court fines that have been issued to diners who do not return their trays and their age range.

As of Sep. 1, 2021, diners who do not heed enforcement officers' advisories to return trays and used crockery in hawker centres will receive a written warning for the first offence, a S$300 composition fine for the second offence, and possibly court fines for subsequent offences.

Subsequently, on Jan. 1 this year, the same rule applies to coffeeshops and food courts.

About 90 per cent of diners return their trays and used crockery

After a year, Fu described the act of returning trays and used crockery as a “prevalent practice”.

She shared that in hawker centres, the average tray and crockery return rate has improved from 65 per cent in August 2021 to close to 90 per cent now.

Fu also added that the rate for coffeeshops and food courts now is around 90 per cent.

“Diners have been cooperative, with many taking the initiative to return their trays and used crockery after their meals,” Fu said.

She also thanked stakeholders, including diners, stallholders, cleaners and premises operators, for their strong support in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of public dining spaces.

Only diners refusing to heed advice from enforcement officers will be issued warnings

For the small number of diners who do not clear their trays, used crockery, and litter, Fu said that the enforcement officers will advise them to do so in the first instance.

“Only diners who refuse to heed the enforcement officers' advice will be issued written warnings if it was their first offence, or issued fines or charged in Court for subsequent offences,” she wrote.

She added: “We hope that diners will continue to exercise social responsibility and return their trays and used crockery, so that we can together nurture this into a social norm and make Singapore a cleaner and more gracious society”.

Top image by Jane Zhang

Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki, 37, first S'porean woman to swim across 34km English Channel from England to France

In 12 hours and 54 minutes.

September 16, 2022, 02:49 PM

Chope offering over 1,000 deals, including 1-for-1s for ramen, cake & more, to help save money when dining out

Good to chope.

September 16, 2022, 02:26 PM

2 S'poreans pay around S$3,300 for ordinary pottery after falling prey to elaborate tourist trap in Turkey

If the prices of the pottery were in Turkish Liras, like the pair presumed, they would only have paid S$264.

September 16, 2022, 01:36 PM

Sea's Forrest Li says he will not get paid till business is 'self-sufficient'

Applies to the company's leadership team as well.

September 16, 2022, 12:17 PM

Hundreds queue overnight at Orchard for new iPhone 14, some plan to fly back to Vietnam right after

Serious business.

September 16, 2022, 11:55 AM

Police report made against retailer that sold S$6 mystery boxes at Comex

Is it gambling?

September 16, 2022, 11:33 AM

S’poreans, aged 22 to 25, worked out a system to drastically reduce paramedics’ workload

Brilliant.

September 16, 2022, 11:05 AM

Thai Red Cross urges people not to sell kidneys to buy new iPhone 14

You can live with one kidney, but can you live without an iPhone 14?

September 16, 2022, 02:23 AM

Brandon Wong's take-home pay was S$800 when he signed with TCS after Star Search 1995

He couldn't afford to rent a room in Singapore at the time.

September 16, 2022, 12:24 AM

13-year-old boy among 8 male teens arrested by police for assaulting another teen with knives at Lengkok Bahru

The victim was only 15 years old.

September 15, 2022, 10:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.