Haw Par Villa opening later at night to host Asean Music Showcase Festival on Sep. 10 & 11, 2022

Nice venue.

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2022, 02:23 PM

Haw Par Villa is holding the Asean Music Showcase Festival on Sep. 10 and 11 from 3pm to 10pm on both days over the weekend.

The venue usually closes by 8pm.

The live music festival will also feature food and drinks.

It is the first in-person showcase since its founding in 2020.

Three stages will be set up across Haw Par Villa for a mix of established and emerging artists to perform various music genres.

In total, more than 40 acts from several Asean countries, India, and Taiwan will be here.

Host country Singapore will be represented by post-rock band Amateur Takes Control, DJ-producer Fauxe, rapper Bgourd, indie pop act Pleasantry, four-piece math rock band cues, and pop-R&B act ffion.

Four music acts will be representing Malaysia, including rising electro-R&B act NYK, rock duo Jemson, “fractional math rock” quartet The Filters, and city pop act Babychair.

In the tradition of the past AMS editions, this year’s in-person showcase sets in Singapore and the virtual showcases will be broadcast live via AMS’s official YouTube channel on both days.

Tickets to AMS priced at S$35 each are now available online via Sistic.

More information about the third edition of Asean Music Showcase Festival is available on the official website.

