Harrowing Halloween returns at S’pore Discovery Centre with haunted flight experience, exhibitions & more

Harrowing Halloween at Singapore Discovery Centre is back after a sold-out event last year.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of spine-chilling activities for this year's edition, which takes place across 10 nights in Oct.

Here are the dates: Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30.

Flight-themed haunted house

Food and drinks at Terminal 6: “Departure Hall”

Games and craft activities at the “Transit Lounge”

Screening of short horror films

Exhibitions on superstitions/sustainability

1. Haunted House (Flight 013)

This flight-themed haunted house will have visitors board Flight 013 and layover at a mysterious island.

Visitors get to trek past jungles infested with creepy crawlies and come face to face with a mysterious cult of collectors.

2. Permanent Exhibits Gallery After Dark Tour: (Law) Lore of a Hungry Ghost

Journey through the tragic life and death of one of our mysterious residents, Ah Huat, and learn about Chinese superstitions and taboos through an interactive, after-dark tour.

3. Screening of Short Horror Films

Catch short horror films produced by students from Temasek Polytechnic's Diploma in Digital Film & Television programme.

Free activities

From having small bites at the “Departure Hall” to sustainability exhibitions and fringe activities, visitors can look forward to a slew of eerie-sistible activities to keep them entertained.

These activities are free, and do not require a ticket to access. Yay.

1. Chill Out Zone (Terminal 6: Departure Hall)

Chill at the “Departure Hall” located at the Concourse for scarily good food, drinks, and fun.

2. Special Exhibition (Does it Bug You?)

Visitors can head over to the sustainability showcase and explore how creepy crawlies contribute to a greener future.

3. Interactive Zone (Block 444)

Learn about superstitions around the world at Block 444, located in the Function Room.

4. Fringe Activities (Transit Lounge)

Participate in fringe activities including games, crafts, trails, and temporary tattoos to amplify the Halloween spirit.



Tickets from S$20

Harrowing Halloween 2 takes place across 10 nights in Oct.

These are the available passes:

Harrowing Halloween Haunted House Pass: S$20

Ticket includes unlimited entry to:

Haunted House

Interactive Zone

Special Exhibition

Harrowing Halloween D.I.E Pass: S$50

The all-inclusive ticket includes:

Unlimited entry to: Haunted House iWERKS Theatre

Entry to: XD Theatre Black Lake Laser Battlefield After Dark Tour

One Free Drink Redemption

A 20 per cent discount is applicable to Singapore Discovery Centre members and Singapore Polytechnic’s students for all passes.

Please click here for more information and exclusive membership promotions for Harrowing Halloween 2.

Address: Singapore Discovery Centre, 510 Upper Jurong Rd, Singapore 638365

Time: 7pm – 11pm

This is a sponsored article in collaboration with Singapore Discovery Centre.

Top image via Singapore Discovery Centre.