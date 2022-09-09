State flags at govt buildings in S'pore to be flown at half-mast on day of the Queen's funeral

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced two displays as a mark of respect.

State flags at all government buildings in Singapore will be flown half-mast on the day of the Queen's funeral.

While she died at Balmoral, a royal estate in Scotland, her funeral will not take place there.

The Guardian reports that there will be further ceremonial events in Scotland before the coffin is taken to London for the funeral.

Singapore's Parliament will also observe one minute of silence at the beginning of its sitting on Monday, Sep. 12.

State flags have been flown at half-mast previously to commemorate statesmen such as former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and former Cabinet minister Othman Wok.

In the statement, PMO said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is deeply saddened by the passing of the Queen, the Head of the Commonwealth and the "very heart and soul" of the United Kingdom.

It added:

"On behalf of all Singaporeans, the Prime Minister expresses his deepest condolences and sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III and all members of the Royal family, Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss and the British people, and the peoples of the Commonwealth countries."

Top image from Royal Family Facebook.