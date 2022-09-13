Back

Pork found in halal freezer at Loyang Point Giant supermarket likely due to shopper's actions

The freezer has been cleansed.

Adelene Wee | September 13, 2022, 07:05 PM

Frozen pork was found placed in the halal freezer at the Giant supermarket in Loyang Point.

A post put up on Sep. 11 in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showed a picture of frozen pork in the wrong section.

Could be placed inside by shopper

Those who responded to the post speculated that a shopper might have decided to return the meat to the freezer but placed it in the halal freezer instead.

Incident likely due to shopper returning meat to wrong section

In response to Mothership's queries, a DFI Retail Group spokesperson said the freezer has been cleansed and explained how the incident could have occurred:

The health, safety and shopping experience of our customers are our top priorities. Upon being alerted to the issue, we swiftly conducted a full cleanse of the freezer, removed all the affected stocks from sale and ensured that no cross-contamination had occurred. In addition, we have stepped up our store measures by increasing the frequency of our regular checks and also put up a signage to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Upon investigation, we can confirm that this incident was a result of shoppers likely accidentally misplacing pork products from another location in the store into the halal meat freezer. We would like to take this opportunity to remind shoppers to be mindful while shopping. We would also like to encourage customers who observe such behaviour to alert our staff immediately, so that we can swiftly rectify the situation.

Top photo from Sam/Facebook, Giant Singapore/Facebook.

